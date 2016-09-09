Video: Parrot Wears Goggles, Flies Through Lasers, Revolutionizes Research

Obi the Pacific parrotlet is set. He’s got a steady perch, a roomy expanse for flying, a destination, and most importantly, aviator goggles.

This mini parrot is dressed up as such because he’s on a very important mission to show researchers how birds fly at low speeds, a video for the New York Times shows. Stanford graduate student Eric Gutierrez trained him to fly through particles illuminated by lasers to see how the air moves around birds in flight.





To protect him from the laser beams, Obi had to wear the tiny goggles. These are not something you can buy on Amazon. Gutierrez cut the polycarbonate lenses from human laser protection goggles and used a 3-D printer to make the frames.

Obi was game to try them. After munching on some millet, he seemed to forget he even had them on.

“He was very comfortable,” Gutierrez told the news outlet.

The study set out to test conventional mathematical predictions to calculate the lift, or force, that keeps birds in air. Watching the swirls of air birds create when flapping gives the scientists real-life data.

“We were very surprised” Gutierrez told the news outlet, because the mathematical models didn’t work.

That’s very interesting. But more importantly… did you see how cute Obi looked? That is empirical science right there.