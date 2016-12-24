Video Of Cat Attacking Man Opening Present Goes Viral But What Is Really Going On?

A video of a man excitedly unwrapping a Christmas present then getting attacked by a housecat has been widely watched — nearly 90 million times since Christmas. Some reactions say the cat should be put down, some say those people don’t understand cats, all reactions are strong.

So what is happening in the video recorded on Snapchat and posted to Facebook by Jessica Freeman? The order of events are easy to lay out, but the motivation takes some explaining.

Posted by Jessica Freeman on Saturday, December 24, 2016



A man rips into a Christmas present under the tree. A cat in front of him stands up quickly, slightly arching his back, and runs away. When the man fully unwraps the gift (a PS4) he shakes it near his head. The cat, who has returned and is sitting beside him, leaps to his neck, grabbing it with both front legs as he bites his head and ear. According to the post, the man required stitches.

As for the motivation, well that can be explained with a little info on cat behavior. The post says the cat doesn’t belong to the people making the video, and calls the cat a “jerk,” but there’s more to the story and we can clear up a few things.

“He wasn’t ‘provoked,’” the post reads. “A grown up was acting overly excited as a joke and the cat walked across the room then back. He wasn’t ‘startled.’ You can clearly see him walk up and calmly sit while planning his attack.”

First, it looks like no one tried to “provoke” the cat but some things can signal danger to a cat. Surprises and sudden movements can indeed “startle” a cat, which seems to have happened here if you watch the video. Cats are prey to larger animals and some sudden, loud movements can appear as attacks. This guy just got psyched on his new game console but a cat doesn’t understand that.

And cats don’t understand “jokes” necessarily. That is a people thing. People make jokes.

Second, it doesn’t look like the cat planned much. This was a reaction to a stimulus. Cats don’t sit and plot attacks. People do that, too. The overstimulation caused the cat to lash out, due to no one’s fault in particular.

Third, the cat didn’t “calmly sit” beside the guy. The cat’s ears were flat and he was crouching on his haunches. If you have cats, you know that means the cat is about to leap up and make a move. Flat ears mean the cat is angry about something. Those are warning signs.

We’re glad everyone is all right and the people posting the video sound like they laughed it off. It was a painful attack, we don’t doubt that. But for the people commenting about how cats are “evil,” well that’s a little oversimplified.