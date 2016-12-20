Video Captures Dog’s Death-Defying Jump From Moving Car

We all know dogs love to stick their heads out of the car window and let the wind blow in their furry faces. But this simple pleasure can quickly turn into a dog owner’s worst nightmare.

Footage caught by a dash cam shows just how easy it is for a dog to jump out of the window and into harm’s way.

Erica Robles Kannely posted the video on her Facebook page of a small dog jumping out of the window of a moving SUV on I-70 in Colorado.

WARNING: The following video contains profanity.

(For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com) Oh wow! My heart is beating so fast after watching this video that Mike caught while driving on the highway today! This could have been so much worse!! Please share so people can see how dangerous it is to let our dogs look out the window! Thank God there was traffic so they weren't going too fast! I am so guilty of letting my dogs look out the windows while I drive. But NEVER again!



In the video, cars are moving along on a busy highway when suddenly the small white dog comes flying out of an SUV’s window from the far left lane. The vehicle with the dash cam, which is in the next lane over, is barely able to stop in time to avoid hitting the dog. The driver of the SUV slams on his breaks and walks stiffly over to retrieve his daredevil pooch. Luckily, the dog was not hit by a car, although it does appear to be limping from the impact of the fall.

Kannely asked others to share the video to help raise awareness about the dangers of letting dogs hang out of the car window.

“I am so guilty of letting my dogs look out the windows while I drive,” she writes. “But NEVER again!”

There are many different types of car safety restraints available for dogs, or you can put them in a carrier. For small dogs, there are little raised carriers that allow the dog to safely look out of the window. Not only will these safety restraints and carriers keep your dog from jumping out of the window, they also will help prevent your dog from flying about the vehicle in the event of an accident (as well as prevent your dog from jumping around and causing you to have an accident). Read more car safety tips here.