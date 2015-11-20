Top Rescue Stories for 2016

The year 2016 saw a lot of rescue stories, all with happy endings. Some of the stories brought tears of joy, such as the story of the cat who spent 13 years in a shelter. Others, while joyous, still left a tinge of outrage that such things could still be happening in 2016. All were worthily stories and we share the most popular rescue stories of the year.

10. Cat Finally Adopted After Spending 13 Long Years At A Shelter

The feral cat was taken in by Mid Hudson Animal Aid when he was a fresh-faced kitten, more than two presidential elections and 10 iPhone models ago. Read more.

9. Man Risks His Life To Save Cats In War-Torn Syria

8. Man Uses Fortune To Save More Than 2,000 Dogs From Slaughterhouse

When the “Cat Man of Aleppo,” Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel, is not saving people, he is saving cats. Read more

7. Kitten Rejected By The World For Being Too ‘Ugly’ Finds A Loving Home

A man in China has used his personal fortune to rescue thousands of dogs in the last three years. Read more

6. One-Eyed Rescue Cat Is Also A Superstar Surfer

People thought Romeo the kitten was too ugly to find a home. They were wrong. Read more

5. Kitten’s Cries In An Abandoned Hospital Don’t Go Unheard

Kuli is a one-eyed cat who lives in Hawaii and rides his own boogie board. Sounds like a kids’ movie just waiting to happen. Read more

4. Kitten With Twisted Arms And Legs Finds Loving Forever Home

A photographer rescued a 4-week-old kitten from behind drywall in an old hospital and then adopted the displaced cat. Read more

A kitten named Pretzel had all the odds stacked against her. But thanks to her strong will (and loving support from some kind humans), she is finally thriving. Read more.

3. Flight Attendant Adopts Street Dog Who Waited Outside Her Hotel For Months

2. NFL Player Asks Animal Shelter For A Dog That’s ‘Not-So-Adoptable’

Olivia Sievers flew to Argentina for more than six months as part of her job as a flight attendant and happened upon a friendly street dog who ended up following her nearly every time she flew into town. She tried to change her routes while on foot but the dog was always there, waiting for her. She then adopted the dog and took him home with her to Germany! Read more

1. Puppy Goes To Shelter And Chooses Kitten To Take Home

Ronnie Stanley, offensive tackle for the Baltimore nRavens wanted a shelter dog, but not just any shelter dog. He asked the BARCS Animal Shelter of Baltimore, Maryland for the dog who was “not so adoptable,” and they presented Stanely with Winter, who found his forever home. Read more