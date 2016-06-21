Top Dog Stories of 2016

The year 2016 saw a variety of stories about dogs. Packs of dogs swimming with their master. Dogs saving lives. Dogs finding their way home after years lost. Here we bring you the top dog stories for the year.
10. Husky Decides It’s More Fun To Blow Bubbles In His Water Than Drink It
This Husky just loved making bubbles in his water bowl. Read more.
9. Flight Attendant Adopts Street Dog Who Waited Outside Her Hotel For Months
A dog waited outside for months and his waiting paid off as he was adopted by a flight attendant who took to his liking. Read more.
8. Patient Pit Bull Waits In Line For Ice Cream Truck
This pup waited in line for ice cream. Read more.
7. Dog Goes Full-On Limp Noodle To Protest Leaving Park
This dog absolutely, positively was not ready to go home. Read more.
6. NFL Player Asks Animal Shelter For A Dog That’s ‘Not-So-Adoptable’
Ronnie Stanley, offensive tackle for the Ravens, made a shelter dog very happy when he rescued her. Read more.
5. French Bulldog And Koi Fish Have Special Relationship
Daisy always looks for Frank. Read more.
4. New Technology Gives Dogs The Ability To ‘Talk’
The day just may come when you can have a meaningful conversation with your dog. Read more.
3. Dogs Raid Fridge And Now Owners Have No Ice
Dogs sometimes do the darndest things. Read more.
2. Puppy Goes To Shelter And Chooses Kitten To Take Home
How often does a puppy get to go to a shelter to choose a kitten best friend? Read more.
1. Little Girl Teaches Dog Friend How To Do A Cartwheel, Sort Of
If you can do a cartwheel, so can I. Read more.