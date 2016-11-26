Choosing a name for your pet bird can be an exciting, yet fretful endeavor. The Petcha Bird’s Top 10 Most Popular Bird Names list to help find the perfect name for your bird. Or, if you’ve already chosen your bird’s name, check to see if your bird’s name is on the top 10 bird names list, and see its definition.
Top 10 Pet Bird Names
- Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian)
- Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English)
- Buddy: friend; brother. (English)
- Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English)
- Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English)
- Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English)
- Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek)
- Mango: a bright, tropical fruit. (Portuguese)
- Tiki: waterfall. (Japanese)
- Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English)
Top 10 African Grey Parrot Names
- Harley: hare meadow. (English)
- Smokey: smoke-colored. (American)
- Pepper: a hot spice. (Malayalam)
- Ruby: a bright, precious gem. (Latin)
- Gracie: favor, blessing. (Latin)
- Sammy: heard God. (Hebrew)
- Alex: man’s defender; warrior. (Greek)
- Chloe: blooming. (Greek)
- Gabby: heroine of God. (Hebrew, Italian)
- Merlin: sea fortress; a mythical wizard. (Welsh)
Top 10 Cockatiel Names
- Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English)
- Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English)
- Buddy: friend; brother. (English)
- Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English)
- Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek)
- Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English)
- Spike: sharp metal. A name commonly associated with danger; the name has cool connotations. (American)
- Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English)
- Coco: help. (Spanish)
- Lucky: fortunate. (English)
Top 10 Conure Names
- Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English)
- Skittles: a sweet, small, round candy. (English)
- Mango: a bright, tropical fruit. (Portuguese)
- Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian)
- Buddy: friend; brother. (English)
- Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English)
- Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English)
- Lucky: fortunate. (English)
- Marley: marshy meadow. (English)
- Sammy: heard God. (Hebrew)
Top 10 Amazon Parrot Names
- Moe: Saved; love. (Hebrew)
- Buddy: friend; brother. (English)
- Paco: free. (Spanish)
- Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English)
- Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English)
- Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian)
- Max: the greatest. (Latin)
- Morgan: great and bright sea dweller. (Welsh)
- Rio: river. (Spanish)
- Tookie: colloquial for “buttocks.” (English)
Top 10 Macaw Names
- Harley: hare meadow. (English)
- Mac: son. (Gaelic)
- Skittles: a sweet, small, round candy. (English)
- Tango: a sultry, upbeat Latin dance or music. (Latin)
- Phoenix: dark red. Also a mythical bird symbolizing immortality. (Greek)
- Rainbow: symbol of hope and beauty. Biblically, it represents the covenant between God and His people. (English)
- Babie: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English)
- Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English)
- Beau: beautiful; sweetheart. (French)
- Coco: help. (Spanish)
Top 10 Cockatoo Names
- Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek)
- Peaches: a sweet, flavorful fruit. (Persian)
- Max: the greatest. (Latin)
- Lola: sorrowful (Spanish)
- Casper: master of the treasure. (Chaldean)
- Tiki: waterfall. (Japanese)
- Sammy: heard God. (Hebrew)
- Daisy: eye of the day; synonym for Sun. (English)
- Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English)
- Buddy: friend; brother. (English)
Top 10 Lovebird Names
- Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian)
- Peaches: a sweet, flavorful fruit. (Persian)
- Mango: a bright, tropical fruit. (Portuguese)
- Bella: beautiful. (Latin)
- Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English)
- Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English)
- Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English)
- Skittles: a sweet, small, round candy. (English)
- Peach: a sweet, flavorful fruit. (Persian)
- Kiki: term of endearment; pet form of “K” names. (Spanish)
Top 10 Budgie Names
- Sky: of nature. (English)
- Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English)
- Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian)
- Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English)
- Buddy: friend; brother. (English)
- Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek)
- Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English)
- Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English)
- Blueberry: a small, sweet fruit. (English)
- Budgie: Australian slang for ‘good’. (English)
I LOVE THE NAMES THANK YOU???
Cool names! Wow!
Thanks these names really helped know my birds name is blueberry
Remo, riva, Blueberry, snoopy
I might name my Second Budgie either: Tango 🎶 Prince 🐎 Phoenix 🕊or… Juno. Remy is good too. I’m afraid that if I name him Mango, I’ll be craving smoothies all the time. Haha! 😂
(Merry 🎄 Christmas)