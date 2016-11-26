Choosing a name for your pet bird can be an exciting, yet fretful endeavor. The Petcha Bird’s Top 10 Most Popular Bird Names list to help find the perfect name for your bird. Or, if you’ve already chosen your bird’s name, check to see if your bird’s name is on the top 10 bird names list, and see its definition.

Top 10 Pet Bird Names

Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian) Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English) Buddy: friend; brother. (English) Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English) Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English) Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English) Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek) Mango: a bright, tropical fruit. (Portuguese) Tiki: waterfall. (Japanese) Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English)

Top 10 African Grey Parrot Names

Harley: hare meadow. (English) Smokey: smoke-colored. (American) Pepper: a hot spice. (Malayalam) Ruby: a bright, precious gem. (Latin) Gracie: favor, blessing. (Latin) Sammy: heard God. (Hebrew) Alex: man’s defender; warrior. (Greek) Chloe: blooming. (Greek) Gabby: heroine of God. (Hebrew, Italian) Merlin: sea fortress; a mythical wizard. (Welsh)

Top 10 Cockatiel Names

Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English) Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English) Buddy: friend; brother. (English) Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English) Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek) Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English) Spike: sharp metal. A name commonly associated with danger; the name has cool connotations. (American) Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English) Coco: help. (Spanish) Lucky: fortunate. (English)

Top 10 Conure Names

Sunny: brilliant, cheerful, happy. (English) Skittles: a sweet, small, round candy. (English) Mango: a bright, tropical fruit. (Portuguese) Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian) Buddy: friend; brother. (English) Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English) Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English) Lucky: fortunate. (English) Marley: marshy meadow. (English) Sammy: heard God. (Hebrew)

Top 10 Amazon Parrot Names

Moe: Saved; love. (Hebrew) Buddy: friend; brother. (English) Paco: free. (Spanish) Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English) Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English) Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian) Max: the greatest. (Latin) Morgan: great and bright sea dweller. (Welsh) Rio: river. (Spanish) Tookie: colloquial for “buttocks.” (English)

Top 10 Macaw Names

Harley: hare meadow. (English) Mac: son. (Gaelic) Skittles: a sweet, small, round candy. (English) Tango: a sultry, upbeat Latin dance or music. (Latin) Phoenix: dark red. Also a mythical bird symbolizing immortality. (Greek) Rainbow: symbol of hope and beauty. Biblically, it represents the covenant between God and His people. (English) Babie: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English) Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English) Beau: beautiful; sweetheart. (French) Coco: help. (Spanish)

Top 10 Cockatoo Names

Angel: angelic; messenger of God. (Greek) Peaches: a sweet, flavorful fruit. (Persian) Max: the greatest. (Latin) Lola: sorrowful (Spanish) Casper: master of the treasure. (Chaldean) Tiki: waterfall. (Japanese) Sammy: heard God. (Hebrew) Daisy: eye of the day; synonym for Sun. (English) Charlie: manly; strong; free. (English) Buddy: friend; brother. (English)

Top 10 Lovebird Names

Kiwi: a fuzzy, tart fruit (Polynesian) Peaches: a sweet, flavorful fruit. (Persian) Mango: a bright, tropical fruit. (Portuguese) Bella: beautiful. (Latin) Baby: young, often symbolizing innocence or purity; object of affection. (Old English) Tweety: a small, cute canary from the TV series Looney Tunes. (English) Sunshine: term of endearment; happy, cheerful. (English) Skittles: a sweet, small, round candy. (English) Peach: a sweet, flavorful fruit. (Persian) Kiki: term of endearment; pet form of “K” names. (Spanish)

Top 10 Budgie Names