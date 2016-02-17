Top 10 Cat Stories Of 2016

This past year was chock full of interesting cat stories and videos. We decided to take a walk down memory lane to see which ones were the most popular. From Photoshopped cats to pirate cats to therapy cats, our feline friends definitely dominated the internet in 2016.

Without further ado, we bring you Petcha.com’s 10 most-read cat stories of 2016.

10. Piggy Bank Blows Cat’s Mind

We are big fans of Cole and Marmalade, two popular YouTube and Instagram cats. In this hysterical video, Marmalade watches a motorized piggy bank from afar and can’t believe his eyes. Cats are notorious for freaking out over the most mundane things, and the look on Marmalade’s face is priceless. No wonder it was one of our most read stories of the year.

9. Cat Interrupts Rugby Game, Becomes Subject Of Photoshop Battle

Everyone loves a good Photoshop battle on Reddit, especially when it involves cats . The subject of this particular Photoshop battle was a black cat who had run onto the field during a rugby game in Australia. See what kind of bizarre scenarios Redditors dreamt up for the little runaway.

8. GoDaddy Commercial Features Cats In Tiny Hats

For whatever reason, GoDaddy decided to launch a new ad campaign this year that featured a fake cat hat making business. In the ad, GoDaddy profiles quirky (and fictional) customer Johanna, who buys the web domains catswithhats.com and gatochapeau.com to sell her cat hats. We just really like seeing all the cats in tiny cats.

7. Cat Owner Leaves Pet Sitter Hilarious Note Describing Each Cat

It’s not uncommon to leave a pet sitter a note with instructions on how to care for your furkids, but one cat owner took it to the next level and left a note describing each of her four cats in a hilarious way.

6. Kitten Gets Sweet Relief After Huge Bug Pulled From Nose

A poor little kitten had a bug larvae growing inside its nose until a veterinarian was able to pull it out. Watch the pretty graphic video of the extraction, which went viral on Facebook, if you dare.

5. Anti-Smoking PSA Harnesses The Power Of Cats

Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking nonprofit, launched a new ad campaign early in 2016 that featured lots and lots of cats. Why? Because pets are twice as likely to get cancer if their owner smokes, according to the organization. The message is serious, but the ad is itself includes funny clips of some of the Internet’s favorite cat stars.

4. Therapy Cat Makes World A Better Place For Young Autistic Girl

We hear a lot about therapy dogs, but not so much about therapy cats. Thula is a Maine Coon who helps her young charge, Iris, with everything from biking to bathing to sleeping. The bond between Thula and Iris is extraordinary.

3. Smoothie The Cat Just May Be The Most Photogenic Cat On Instagram

Smoothie the cat burst onto the Instagram scene early on in 2016 and has been turning heads ever since with her long reddish-blonde hair and emerald-colored eyes. In a little over a year, the British Longhair beauty has gained more than 730,000 Instagram followers. Something tells us this pretty little lady is here to stay.

2. Cat Loves To Daydream During Car Rides

Rory the cat won over the Internet when a video of her day dreaming away on a car dashboard went viral. While we don’t recommend cats roam free in moving vehicles for safety reasons, we were very impressed with Rory’s cool demeanor, especially while in the car, which most cats tend to despise. Unfortunately, little Rory lost her battle with lymphoma and FIP this summer, but her legacy lives on her Instagram page, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and support to animals in need.

1. Pirate Cat Walks The Plank

And the most-read cat story of 2016 goes to… pirate cat! A cat dressed in a pirate costume while walking fiercely toward the camera stole the hearts of many this year. We don’t what exactly it is about cats dressing up as pirates that we all seem to find endlessly entertaining, but it sure does make us giggle. The internet is a weird and wonderful place.

