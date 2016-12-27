Stranger Saves Dog From Burning SUV

It’s not a good idea to leave your dog alone in a vehicle. In the winter, the dog could get hypothermia. In the summer he could become overheated. Someone might steal him. Or the car could catch on fire.

That last reason is pretty extreme, but it happened to a family in North Carolina, and they were lucky a man passing by jumped in to save their dog.

The Hilton family’s SUV caught fire while they were eating breakfast at an IHOP in Asheville, North Carolina, Monday morning, ABC News 13 WLOS reports.

Their dog, Abby, was trapped inside the burning vehicle. Luckily, Chad Reiginter, who was in town for Christmas, saw the smoke and stepped into action.



“My first instinct was to grab my pocket knife and start smashing windows, and I tried to reach the dog through the first window and he wouldn’t come out,” Reiginter told WLOS. “So, I just started smashing windows, and all of a sudden he jumped out the back and ran off.”

The Hiltons believe wiring in the SUV caught fire, sparking the blaze.

“We could care less about the car. Yeah, we love our dog,” Debbie Hilton told the local news station. “The truck was just in flames, so we are grateful for the folks who got our dog out of the car.”