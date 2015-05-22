Solving Litter Box Problems In Senior Cats

There are few things more endearing to me than a senior cat. Their wise old eyes are a window to the many sights they’ve seen and the great life they’ve lived. But senior cats also carry a great physical burden. Their bodies are not as limber and elastic as they once were. The deteriorating body of a senior cat can create some problems for them and for the people who love them, and litter box issues are common.
I am the owner of a senior cat who has been through much physical difficulty and discomfort surrounding his litter box. I hope that what I have learned through my own struggles can help you and your senior cat continue to live happy and healthy lives together.
Medical Issues Can Cause Mayhem
As with cats of any age, the first step in managing and resolving house‐soiling behaviors in seniors is to find the root of the behavioral issue. In many cases, litter box aversion is linked to medical issues that may have gone unnoticed by the cat’s guardian. House soiling behavior is often misattributed to the cat trying to “get back at” the owner, but this is actually your senior cat’s calling card for help.
When someone contacts me to help them with a feline behavioral issue, the very first thing I ask is, “When is the last time your cat had a medical exam?” Pain and discomfort are very common medical issues that can create or exacerbate behavior problems. Cats may appear well despite underlying disease, compensating for it until they are no longer able to do so. If there is a new, unwanted behavior issue surrounding the litter box, we need to rule out the possibility of underlying health problems.
“For senior cats, we tend to look for metabolic disease, infection and environmental concerns related to age,” says Elizabeth Arguelles, DVM, owner and medical director of Just Cats Clinic in Reston, Virginia.
When a cat reaches his senior years (around 11 years old) the litter box can become the Box of Doom to a senior cat with a stiff, achy body. What was once an easy hop in and out to do their business is now a painful and laborious experience for them.
“Senior cats that start having litter box issues could be having trouble getting into and out of the litter box due to stiffness and/or arthritis,” Arguelles says. “Some boxes have high walls and arthritic cats can have difficulty physically getting into them. In these cases a simple litter box change can solve the problem.”
“Additionally in multi-level households, senior cats can have a hard time going up and down the stairs to get to the litter box and may need it moved to the main level living space where they are more comfortable,” she adds.
Your senior cat may be avoiding the litter box because it’s too dirty for his liking. The increased urine production that often results from diseases common to aging cats will cause the litter box to become soiled more quickly, which often causes cats to find an area other than the litter box.
In humans, changes in the aging brain contribute to a loss of memory and effects on the personality, which is commonly referred to as dementia. Similar symptoms are seen in elderly cats: wandering, excessive meowing, apparent disorientation and avoidance of social interaction.
After consulting with several feline specialist veterinarians, and getting our senior cat screened for medical issues, I learned that these are just a few of the reasons why a senior cat may no longer want to use his/her litter box:
- Degenerative joint disease (various forms of arthritis)
- Cancers in various forms
- Degenerative changes that occur in the brain with age
- Diabetes
- Kidney disease
- Muscle atrophy; joint thickening
- Lumbar spondylosis
- Decreased vision/blindness
Albert’s Struggles As A Senior
How often have you heard (or said) things like, “My cat deliberately pooped on my favorite rug!” or “I know he threw up there on purpose!” I can see why someone might think those things, but the reality is that cats are not doing their business on our personal items to get a rise out of us. Sometimes, when a senior cat’s gotta go, he literally has to go — wherever he is standing.
I experienced this with our senior cat. One morning I came downstairs to a startling and smelly surprise. Someone had pooped and vomited right smack dab in the middle of our nice rug in the living room.
After much investigation at the scene of the accident, I concluded that Albert, our senior cat, had somehow vomited and defecated at the same time. If I had not been aware of senior cats’ medical issues, I might have concluded that Albert did it on purpose. But I knew better.
I called our feline practitioner and made an appointment for Albert. After a very thorough examination, our vet determined that Albert was suffering from a number of ailments that contributed to what I found in the living room that morning. Albert’s old body couldn’t hold it all in, so it all came out at once!
Have you noticed any of these behaviors in your senior cat?
- Urinating or defecating outside the litter box
- Not wanting to climb into the cat condo as much
- Difficulty going up or down the stairs
- Less willing to jump up or down from places
- Appearance of stiffness
- Less agile
- Whines when lifted
- Lameness or limping
- Spends less time grooming
- Cries out loudly for no apparent reason
Arthritis and other degenerative joint diseases are some of the most common ailments among senior cats. If your cat is showing signs of litter box aversion and is demonstrating any of the behaviors listed above, then a joint-related medical issue may be contributing to the problem. Have your cat examined by your vet for a proper diagnosis and to rule out any additional issues.
Our veterinarians created a medical treatment plan to help Albert with his physical issues, and we began following it. For my part, I created a more suitable litter box arrangement that would make Albert’s life easier. If your cat has been diagnosed with a joint-related condition, making the appropriate adjustments to his litter box can be one of the most helpful things you can do for him.
Your veterinarian or a qualified feline behavior consultant can help you make the appropriate adjustments to your cat’s litter box.
“Even an open litter box could very well be too small for a cat with arthritis,” says Fern Crist, DVM. “When the cat goes into the box and he accidentally touches the side of the box with his tail, rump or back legs, this could be painful enough to make them not want to use it anymore.”
That’s why she recommends using “an open, low-sided litter box, to avoid the cat bumping into the sides.” Her example is just one of many you can use to help your senior cat maintain a comfortable litter box arrangement.
Environmental Stress On A Senior Cat
In addition to medical issues that occur in senior cats, reduced tolerance for stress is also common. Older cats may be more sensitive to changes in the household, since their ability to adapt to unfamiliar situations begins to diminish with age. They can become more insecure and feel threatened by other cats in their territory. Because senior cats are easily stressed, changes in their environment should be kept to a minimum and incorporated gradually. Managing your senior cat’s environment effectively will help you maintain your lifelong bond with him.
Things To Remember
Remember that it’s important not to blame or punish your senior cat for his problems with the litter box, and not to assume that those problems will fix themselves.
At the outset of any box issues, have your cat examined by a veterinarian. Feline specialists, if you have one in your area, will be especially helpful when it comes to diagnosing the medical issues often found in older cats and helping with a treatment plan. Regardless of the sort of veterinarian you chose, be sure to act fast once you think a medical issue may be at play. Be sure to follow the veterinarian’s recommendations.
I also encourage you to be open to change and compromise, and have patience. Regardless of the duration of the problem, most cases can be resolved with a few relatively simple steps. Being conscientious of your senior cat will ensure that you and your feline family member maintain a healthy and stress-free life together!
I am a mom to a 20-year old cat. May I ask what kind of mat is shown in your picture and where to buy it?
Jenni,
Thank you for asking! The hard black plastic tray is actually the tray insert that goes into the bottom a medium sized dog kennel. We bought that on Amazon. The soft rubber blue-grey mat is a small litter mat that I bought at Petco.
Sometimes we need to get creative when it comes to setting our senior cats up for success!
I hope this helps. Please let me know if you have further questions or concerns.
Warmly,
Amy Martin
Conscious Companion
http://www.consciouscompanion.com/
Thank you so much for this post. It has given me some new ideas on how to solve MY senior cat’s kitty litter issues.
Without reading this first, I actually discovered Halley’s solution (the elfa container from container store) because I was looking for something that wasn’t so tall. But I love the kennel mat underneath AND will also take the advice of using the wee wee pads underneath.
Tonight I discovered that my 19 year old guy is stepping one foot into his box and then going #1, which makes some go in but most on the floor (for me to clean up after). This article and these comments have helped me tremendously!! Thank you so much. From one cat mom to many others <3 =^-^=
I have three geriatric cats, ages 17,17, and 20! One has really bad arthritis and I had to also find some alternative. I finally found an oversized boot tray and also use the puppy trading pads under the litter boxes plus inter the tray to stick out all around. One hint : if your cats butt still sticks out when getting in the litter box, then make sure you have it pulled out away from the wall. That seemed to be the problem with my biggest cat. I still have a lot of litter that ends up out of the boxes. They have become verrry messy as they have aged and require so much more time but are so so sweet!!
Also, 100% agree with you Amy “Sometimes we need to get creative when it comes to setting our senior cats up for success!”
^I was JUST saying this to my sister recently 🙂
Jenni, The “Blackhole Litter Mat” is an EXCELLENT litter mat that we cat behaviorists highly recommend.
Hi, Can I ask where you found the low sided litter box. I can’t find anything like that.
Thanks,
Wendy
Hi Amy. I would also like to know what size/dimensions are on the (looks like a Rubbermaid or Sterilite) shallow storage box might be. My 19 year old kitty is having some issues like you mentioned and I want to try everything I can to turn things around for him as quickly as possible.
Thank you so much!
Amy Martin
I would also like to know where to get the box.
My 17 year-old cat has some arthritis in her back legs and was having difficulty using her high-sided litter box. I was inspired by this idea and used the Elfa medium runner drawer (16-7/8 x 21 x 3-3/8 inches) from The Container Store (link: http://www.google.com/shopping/product/1?lsf=seller:9074407,store:15710131822923919433&prds=pid:11012526064421695308,oid:8426511797235720845&q=Elfa+medium+runner+drawer&hl=en-us&ei=QYKnVuPWD4Ox-QG78LHABA).
I had a hard time finding something the same depth in Target or Bed, Bath & Beyond (Sterilite, Rubbermaid), but the Elfa drawer is the perfect depth. I also placed it on a medium dog crate liner from Petsmart. This setup has been working great for the past two weeks.
I have a one year old male with severe arthritis in one hind leg due to a fracture he sustained as a kitten. He will pee in the breeze litter box. But, he insists on using the hard would floor to poop. It has not always been like this. But, I’m having trouble figuring out how to get him back on track. I have two cats and three litter boxes. I have tried changing the location, changing the litter, changing the box… But I have not yet tried a low sided litter box. I like the idea of the dog crate tray… And I guess I can conclude that the box is some sort of elfa drawer…? Could someone please post a link to the appropriately sized elfa drawer?
Thanks for your article, very nicely done and informative! I hope you can help me. My 16 year old maine coon has degenerative joint disorder and arthritis in her spine. She’s doing well on her medications, massage and laser therapy, BUT… she’s been just missing outside her litter box (it’s low to the ground 35″ long and 16″ wide, so I couldn’t figure out the problem until I finally saw what she’s doing), she’s actually SITTING inside the box, with her back legs ON the back edge of the pan, with her rear end dangling over the side of the box, peeing like a person would on a toilet, and straight onto the floor! I’d train her for the toilet, but she’s too arthritic for that. Right now, I’m stuck with putting down puppy pads under the box–but the box is so big already, it takes up almost the entire bathroom! The smaller, regular sized pan is for our teenage cat, but Zetha (the huge maine coon) squeezes into that one and also dangles over the back edge of the pan. Are there any litter boxes made for this ? She never ever misses outside of the bathroom because she’s such a good girl, and she doesn’t do this when she poos, only when she pees. I’m not McGyver, I can’t think of what to possibly devise for her! Thanks so much, Laura
Hi Laura, my 15 year old boy has the exact same problem. He hasn’t been diagnosed with anything other than kidney disease, but I suspect he’s arthritic. He gets in the litterbox so all four feet are inside, but his butt is hanging out so he poops and pees on the ground right outside. The litterbox is a pretty good size, I just can’t get him to take more than one step in. He was also declawed as a young cat (BEFORE we adopted him), and declawed cats are known to have issues with walking on litter, so that might be a factor for him… It was fine when it was just poop, but the urine is a lot harder to clean up. I’m also trying to figure out a solution, just as you are. I’ll let you know if anything works.
Put pee pee pads made for training puppies under the box. A bit of added expense but easy to clean up.
I have the same issue! It’s a pretty new issue with my cat. She gets in the litter box, but her butt sticks out and pee and poop goes outside the litter box. I bought a giant litter pan thinking she just needed more space, but no. She still does the same thing. She is declawed (front paws only) and she has joint issues in her back legs which is getting worse. I am constantly cleaning up after her because if I don’t she won’t use the box at all, she’ll go elsewhere in the house. I have three boxes out for her. She prefers to poop in only one of them. So yeah, hopefully there is some sort of solution to this.
I bought the pads that you place under patients in the hospital that are reusable off of amazon. I just looked it up under incontinence pads. They are reusable and washable. I bought the type of box that your supposed to put those grass pads in for dogs which I found in the dog section. It has a very low entry point. I also have linoleum down that I got from a flooring store as a remnant. I’m going to look at an extra large crate mat though. My cat is 16 and she has some arthritis and is diabetic and is in good shape other than that. I want to make things as easy as possible for her!
Genius! My 13 year old bob tail calico began using the carpet by the door where her black lab brother had an accident. Only urine. She uses the covered litter boxes for everything else. I’ve changed litter, taken the covers off. She is on prednisolone to help digestion and is also on blood pressure medication. I’ve been buying the hospital bed liners (disposable) which she uses but thought something UNDER them would be additional protection. Crate mat and box for the grass pads will, I hope, take care of my issues. THANK YOU Melissa!
I have a nine-year-old male cat. I recently had to go out of town for a week and the last visit of my neighbor/care giver of my cat cleaned the litter box, she accidentally put the swinging door side (it’s kept in a corder) towards the wall and my cat couldn’t get into it. She cleaned it during the morning hours but when I got home at 11 p.m., my cat had urinated and had two bowel movements that day in the corner of the bathroom where the tub mets the wall. I immediately turned the box around properly but he still insists on the spot in the bathroom for one week now. What can I do to correct this? I work during the day and don’t want to come home to the mess in the bathroom. Help!
I have a 17 year old male cat who no longer uses the litter box. I bought a new one just for him, tried different litters and put pads down that he will use sometimes. He typically stays in one room all the time. Then will switch to a different room and stay there all the time. Vets cannot find anything wrong with him other than old age and say it is ‘behaviorial.’ If anyone has any answers I would love to hear them.
I have a 17-year-old male cat who has recently started going outside the box–in fact tonight I found some feces in the kitchen sink! We have one dog that chases him so I worry about his quality of life. He meows a lot more these days and tends to stay in his room. He gets very matted even though I try to brush him 3-4 time per week. I don’t want to hurt him but it is evident he’s not able to groom himself. Could this be “old age” or is it more likely an underlying problem?
I use a dog litter box for my geriatric cat. it has a low/step in entrance and it is large enough to keep her from going over the side.
My male cats is 17 years old, and he won’t use the litter box any longer. The problem is I live in an apartment with carpeting and it’s getting really hard to keep it clean and the oder is getting to much for me. I get the carpets cleaned several times a year but it’s not enough. My question is would it be a cruel to place him in a large kennel while am at work, to minimize the problem?
A great solution for a mat also is a refrigerator pan which I purchased at Lowes or Home Depot. They are hard plastic, easy clean up, and huge, if you have the space. I had issues with my senior cat stepping into the box, then urinating out of the box. This has helped. She is 20+ and still going strong….but lots of pee pee……