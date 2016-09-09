find a DOG
So Busted: Cat Steals Cinnamon Roll, Looks Super Guilty

Percy was caught in the act and has some remorse.

Yoink. Via Sophia Lindner/Twitter

Christmas morning isn’t complete in the Lindner house until they eat the traditional cinnamon roll breakfast. This year, that was jeopardized by one sneaky tabby.

Sophia Lindner of Ardmore, Philadelphia, posted a picture of her cat, Percy, stealing a cinnamon roll on Twitter and the cat’s guilty look is hilarious. Lindner talked to Buzzfeed News and gave some background on the picture.

“Even though he knows the rules, he will still try to sneak around them,” she told the news outlet. She told Buzzfeed News all of the things her family has seen Percy try to get away with.

“Chocolate cupcakes, PayDay bars, popcorn, ham, chicken, beef jerky, pasta, Cheez-Its,” she said. “He knows how to steal out of tupperware containers, cupboards and backpacks.”

Lindner specifically warned Percy to not eat the annual cinnamon rolls. She told Buzzfeed her cat understands the word “no” clearly. But on this day Percy had selective hearing.

This might usher in a new tradition. Maybe like leaving out cookies and milk for Santa, the Lindners will have to leave out a treat for Percy.

