Show Grooming by Dog Coat Type

Whether your own routine calls for stripping out your Airedale, wrapping that Yorkie’s silky furnishings, or separating a Komondor’s cords (not to mention moisturizing a Xolo’s skin or polishing your Boxer to perfection), there’s more than one way to groom a dog. Techniques are as varied as the coats themselves. We asked professional handlers and accomplished owners to share their “cardinal rules” for keeping their dogs’ coats in top form, as well as the equipment and products they love best. Their answers are listed, under the headings “Rules” and “Tools.”
