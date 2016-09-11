Rapper Moshow Freestyles About Giving His Cat A Bath

Giving a cat a bath is rarely an easy task. But rapper Moshow was more than up to the challenge when it came time to give his cat Ravioli a bath. Not only did he get Ravioli nice and clean, he did it while rapping live on Facebook.

In the Facebook Live video, Moshow, who is known for his raps about cats, freestyles while in the tub with his Devon Rex Ravioli.



Cat Bath Don’t try this at home kids lol (use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com) Posted by Iammoshow on Saturday, December 17, 2016



“I’m sorry, I got to keep you clean. Ravioli, please don’t treat me mean,” he sings.

Ravioli, for his part, looks less than thrilled.

Moshow, born Dwayne Molock, lives in Portland, Oregon, with his four cats: Ravioli, Sushi, Tali and MegaMam.



He recently made a video with the Oregon Humane Society called “Adopt a Cat,” in which he hangs out with cats at the Humane Society in Portland and says, “I love cats. It’s really that basic.”







Ravioli may not like bathtime, but we but we love a man who takes care of his feline friends.