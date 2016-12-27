Pizza Anemone Captive Care Tips

The typical reef tank is a community in which a mixture of all sorts of invertebrates and fish are kept. Although these can be beautiful, there are other ways to build a coral reef aquarium, and there are animals that need a special aquarium. This includes the pizza anemone (Cryptodendrum adhaesivum) and its interesting symbionts.

Pizza anemones are one of the sea anemones that serve as hosts for clownfish from the genera Amphiprion and Premnas. However, only one species of clownfish, Amphiprion clarkii, has been observed to live in association with this anemone. The anemone is the host and the fish live “in association with” or “in mutualism with” it — both parties benefit from the fact that they live together. The fish move some distance away from the host, but they are still associated with the anemone.

The distribution of Cryptodendrum adhaesivum is the Indo-Pacific. It is found from the Red Sea, the Maldives and the Seychelles in the west to Polynesia, Melanesia and Micronesia in the east. Northward the distribution stretches to southern Japan and southward to northern Australia. I have observed the species several times on different reefs in different locations — always in very shallow water (normally less than 10 feet deep) and in places where illumination is very intense.

The oral disk is flat and up to 1 foot across. It typically spreads over the substrate and undulates. Its two types of tentacles are very short — less than one-fifth of an inch long. On the central disk the tentacles are branched, with five or more branchlets on a short stalk. On the outer part of the disk, the tentacles lack branches and end in a small bulb. Along the very rim of the disk, the tentacles are like those found at the center, but these have fewer branches. The two tentacle forms usually have different colors. The colors are what really make the pizza anemone attractive. I have found bright green specimens in the Maldives, purplish ones in Indonesia, and yellow and brown specimens in Thailand. These colors might be a signal to others to stay away.

Cryptodendrum adhaesivum is extremely sticky, which is the primary reason this anemone needs a special aquarium. If placed in a community tank, this species will burn nearby animals severely and probably also harm even more distant sessile invertebrates. The sticky environment is of the benefit of some animals, though (such as the anemone shrimp and sexy shrimp).

The Anemone’s Symbionts

Anemone shrimp. I have yet to see a pizza anemone without one or more anemone shrimp (Periclimenes brevicarpalis). Usually, the shrimp live as a pair inside the oral disk. The male is bigger and has more white patches than the female. As far as I can verify, this is the only species of anemone shrimp that is associated with this anemone.

Sexy shrimp. Another shrimp commonly associated with this anemone is the sexy shrimp (Thor amboinensis), a tiny tropical species. Unlike the anemone shrimps, this shrimp is usually found just outside the rim of the oral disk, often clinging to algae or to rocks. They can also sit on the underside of the disk. The sexy shrimp is so tiny (normally 1 to 3 centimeters) that it is sometimes hard to detect, but if you observe the anemone closely for some minutes, you will often discover a number of them.

Pterolisthes anemone crabs. There is a third group of crustaceans commonly associated with C. adhaesivum: anemone crabs from the genus Pterolisthes. An unknown number of anemone crabs species exist, but by far the two most common in the Indo-Pacific are P. maculatus and P. oshimai, which have larger but fewer red to orange-red dots on the carapace. Both species are frequently seen on the pizza anemone. They usually sit quietly on the oral disk or on the stem, waving their strongly modified third pair of maxillipeds, catching minute plankton.

Fish Tankmates

While a sea anemone host and its crustaceans in their own aquarium can be both interesting and attractive, there’s not much movement with such a setup. Fortunately, with the pizza anemone we have the opportunity to add not only Clark’s clownfish but also the three-spotted damselfish (Dascyllus trimaculatus). Juvenile specimens of this damsel are commonly associated with C. adhaesivum. Often as many as 20 to 30 specimens, ranging in size from a fraction of an inch to more than an inch, swim just above the oral disk (it is partially for this reason that I recommend juveniles to be kept with pizza anemones on the next page). I have several times noticed how the juvenile fish (frequently the smallest juveniles) rub themselves among the anemone’s tentacles to get used to the strong poison from the anemone. This is a similar behavior to clownfish, and it probably produces a mucous that is able to protect them against the sting of

the anemone.

The behavior and biology of juvenile D. trimaculatus in association with the pizza anemone seem to be poorly documented. Observation of these animals in coral reef aquariums could help increase our knowledge of

these behaviors.

The Pizza Anemone Tank

A pizza anemone aquarium does not need to be very large — 25 gallons should be enough. A small protein skimmer and intense illumination from a few daylight fluorescent tubes, as well as a heater and moderate internal water motion, are also necessary. Keeping a sump below the aquarium that houses most of the equipment will leave the aquascaping relatively free of any technology.

Decor should be composed of a few live rocks arranged so that one or more anemones can be placed between them. There should also be a layer of coral gravel mixed with some crushed live rock. The break-in of a new setup is a period of at least three months with filtration and natural light/dark periods of illumination.

For a 25-gallon tank, I would recommend the following:

Two specimens of pizza anemone (Cryptodendrum adhaesivum). They should be different colors, if possible, in order to observe color variations among the species.

20 sexy shrimp (Thor amboinensis)

Two pairs of anemone shrimp (Periclimenes brevicarpalis)

Two to four pairs of anemone crabs (Pterolisthes maculatus and P. oshimai)

10 specimens of juvenile three-spotted damselfish (Dascyllus trimaculatus; juveniles will be better to adapt to the anemone)

In addition, some algae-grazing hermit crabs, as well as some brittle stars for removing detritus, could be added. It would wise to add the two anemones first, and let them acclimatize and adapt to their captive environment. Then after a few weeks or months, the fish and crustaceans should be added gradually, though all specimens of each individual species should be added simultaneously. Adding more specimens of the same species later on might interrupt the harmony in the group and actually cause aggression and possibly even deaths.

Amphiprion clarkii is the only known clownfish naturally found associated with the pizza anemone. I am, however, not sure this fish is compatible with this setup. I have seen both these clownfish and the damsels living together with the same anemone, so there is obviously a fair chance the clownfish might be a successful addition to the aquarium. However, I also believe there is a chance the clownfish might be a dominant, aggressive member of the community, causing problems and disturbing the natural interactions among the rest of the animals.

Potential Problems With Pizza Anemones

There are some other potential problems with this setup. First, juvenile damselfish are not common in the trade. We are talking about very small specimens, ideally smaller than an inch in length; perhaps such a group could be specially ordered. Second, sexy shrimp are not very common in the trade.

Another problem might be acclimatization, especially of the shrimp. Add them very carefully, with gradual acclimatization that continues for several hours. Put them in a large bag or bucket with their initial water (from the pet shop), and drip the aquarium water into the bucket over several hours (with aeration in the bucket). Keep the temperature stable — don’t allow it to sink dramatically. If the sexy shrimp are added after the fish, add them during the night, so the fish do not look upon the newcomers as a potential prey. A length of PVC tube can be used to lead the shrimp to the bottom of the aquarium.

If you succeed in establishing a pizza anemone and its symbionts in your aquarium, you will have the potential to closely study a set of biological interactions over a long period of time. I feel quite confident you will discover many interesting sets of behaviors and see things never before observed. Keep your camera ready!