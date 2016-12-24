Pet Food Banks for Cats

What do you do during hard times when money is tight and you are not sure how to feed yourself let alone how to feed your cat? In many communities, there are shelter and rescue organizations dedicated to distributing cat food and other pet food, and some traditional food banks also serve cat and other pet owners. To submit additional pet food banks for consideration, e-mail: CatChannelEditor@catchannel.com with Pet Food Banks in the subject line.

National

Meals on Wheels’ We All Love Our Pets (WALOP)

National initiative that seeks to unite Meals on Wheels programs across the country in their efforts to keep seniors and their pets fed.

Locator tool at /redirect.aspx?location=http%3a%2f%2fwww.eldercare.gov or call 800-677-1116.

California

Friends of Lake Forest Animals and South County Outreach

Pet food bank for dogs, cats, birds.

26776 Vista Terrace, Lake Forest, Calif. Call 949-722-1511.

The Pet Food Bank

Supplies pet food to no-kill animal rescues in Southern California and Mexico; primarily cat and dog, also hamster, bunny and reptile food on occasion.

Based on referrals. E-mail: woof@thepetfoodbank.com

Georgia

Save Our Pets Food Bank

Pet food for cats, dogs, horses.

150 Ottley Drive, Atlanta, Ga.; Call 404-872-7708.

Maryland

Frederick County Humane Society

Dog and cat food, cat litter, for people who cannot afford to feed their pets due to a financial hardship. There are no eligibility requirements.

217 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md.; Call 301-694-8300.

Michigan

The Kibble Konnection

Pet food pantry run by the Humane Society of Kent County,

3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids, Mich.; e-mail: Kibblekonnection@aol.com

Nevada

Nevada Humane Society Pet Food Assistance Program

Dog, cat food available on a once-a-month basis. Animals must be spayed/neutered in order to qualify, however if someone needs assistance and doesn’t have their pets fixed, NHS offers resources to help find low-cost options.

2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, Nev.; Call 775-856-2000 ext. 302.

New Hampshire

Manchester Animal Shelter

Pet owners must be low-income; pets must be spayed/neutered.

490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H.; Call: 603- 628-3544.

North Carolina

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Joint pet food drive to feed the animals of needy pet owners. Proof of need requested.

8315 Byrum Drive, Charlotte, N.C.; Call 704-336-3786.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Animal Shelter

Pet food bank launched as part of an effort to reduce surrenders, pet euthanasia.

2811 SE 29th St., Oklahoma City, Okla.; Call 405-297-3100.