Precious Gift: Mom Cat Has Her Kittens Under The Christmas Tree

Cats pick the best places for everything. Recently a cat needed a place to have her kittens. It being Christmastime, she chose the logical location of beneath the Christmas tree.

Danielle Lopez posted pictures to Twitter December 13 showing the teenager’s cat, Tink, with new kittens under the Christmas tree. In a story on Buzzfeed, she elaborated on the blessed event.



My cat just gave birth under our Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/uEKJNOkpLi — Danielle (@WeTheDanielle) December 14, 2016

“I heard a soft meow and thought it was our other kitty and then saw the firstborn crying,” Lopez told the media outlet.

“I was in shock,” she said to Buzzfeed. “I started running around the house to lock up [the other cat] and grab towels to help her.”

Tink eventually had four kittens in total. The family is grateful and will keep all the kittens.