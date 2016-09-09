New App Lets Cats Take Selfies, Benefits ASPCA

How many times have you been away from home and wondered what your cat was doing? Well, wonder no more because now there’s an app to answer that question. It’s a great time to be alive.

The Candid Catmera app lets cats take selfies and send them to you, AdWeek reports. It will play a fun game for cats to interact with and when they press a specific spot on the screen, the camera will take a picture and transmit it to your device.

Current Studios created the app to occupy cats when their owners are away. The advertising agency had been working on cat facial recognition programs with a client who wanted an Instagram for cats.

“Every year we ask the team to choose a project they’d like to build,” Current president Nathan Kroll told AdWeek. “It’s primarily for team building and motivation. This year the team chose Candid Catmera. When we saw the initial beta, we thought it was awesome and wanted to make it bigger. We talked to the SPCA to see if we could harness this idea to help them. It’s a perfect fit. We raise money for a great cause, tell a simple story with complex technology, and show that we don’t always take ourselves too seriously.”

Available for iOS in the iTunes Store, $1 of each $1.99 purchase price benefits the SPCA of Halifax, Nova Scotia, location of a Current Studios office. Not only do you get to have paw-delivered cat pictures but it’s all for a good cause. These are amazing times we’re living in.