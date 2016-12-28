Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Pens Touching Tribute To His Dog Who Died In His Arms

“They say that a dog is man’s best friend. That sure was true for me,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote to start a touching tribute to his dog Lexi, who died in his arms December 27.

Hogan, an animal lover who signed several 2016 bills to regulate the sale of commercially bred puppies and to help law enforcement in the state to prosecute dog fighting, was deeply in love with his dog, and it shows in his tribute on Facebook.

“Through good times and bad, she was always happy, and her love was unconditional. It is hard to describe how much she meant to us and how much joy she brought to our hearts.”

Hogan and his family were not alone in mourning the loss of Lexi, as more than 8,000 followers of the governor on Facebook reacted to his post, with more than 1,400 comments.

Lexi got to spend one last Christmas with the governor and his family. Godspeed, Lexi.