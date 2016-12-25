Loyal Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Friend’s Side As Trains Rumble Overhead

Dogs are protective creatures. They guard our houses. They watch over our families. They’re our loyal and brave guardians.

A dog in the Ukraine who stood watch over his injured friend for two days — even as trains roared by overhead — shows just how far dogs will go to protect the ones they love.

Facebook user Denis Malafeev posted photos and video of the two dogs who were found on train tracks near Tseglovka. In the post, he explained that he had received a phone call from a friend who said that there were two dogs lying on the tracks for two days.



Posted by Денис Малафеев on Sunday, December 25, 2016



When they arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, a female named Lucy, was injured and couldn’t move. But the male dog, Panda, was protecting her from the approaching humans. Then Malafeev saw a train approaching, but Panda refused to leave Lucy.



Posted by Денис Малафеев on Sunday, December 25, 2016



“Hearing the driver signal, the dog went to the female, pressed and laid down next to her,” he wrote.

In a heart-stopping video Malafeev posted, the dogs can be seen huddling together as the train passes overhead.

“I don’t know what to call this — instinct, love, friendship, loyalty?” he wrote.





The dogs eventually were rescued and taken to the veterinarian. Lucy had no fractures but did suffer severe bruises. The dogs have reportedly been returned to their owner.