Kitten Loves Salt Lamp

Cats love seeking out warmth: sunbeams, freshly dried clothes, your face in the middle of the night. If it’s warm, they want to be on it, even if it’s an awkwardly shaped salt lamp.

In a video posted on Facebook by Celeste Louise Broxsom, a kitten named Selenite is seen tightly hugging a Himalayan pink salt lamp as he nods in and out of sleep. The lamp is not the easiest thing to hold onto, especially when you’re a tiny sleepy kitten, but this little heat-seeker isn’t letting go.

Selenite and his passionate #saltlamp sessions… #IslandIridologyandHolistic Posted by Celeste Louise Broxsom on Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Salt lamps are said to provide a slew of benefits — from removing dust, allergens and bacteria from the air to increasing relaxation. We’re not sure how much of that is true, but one thing is for sure, it makes an excellent kitten lure. We’ll take a half dozen.