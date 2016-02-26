Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues 7 Newborn Puppies From Freezing Dumpster

An Indianapolis police officer rescued seven newborn puppies from a freezing dumpster in the city on the evening of Dec. 17, and every one of them is doing well.

Officer Scott Charleswood with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a call of cries coming from the dumpster and when he went in to investigate, he found the seven puppies, with their umbilical stumps still attached, according to a post on the IMPD Facebook page.

Officer Charleswood then removed his department issued, heavy duty service jacket (designed to keep officers toasty during the cold winter nights in the city) and carefully wrapped the puppies to keep them warm in the freezing sleet that befell the city that night.

Officer Charleswood then drove them to Every Dog Counts Rescue in the city, where staff there took over.

“We’re SO thrilled to share that all of the puppies rescued by IMPD from a dumpster late Saturday are all doing awesome!!” Every Dog Counts Rescue wrote on its Facebook page.

During the first 24 hours in the care of the rescue, the puppies were fed every 1-2 hours, and are now eating every 2-3 hours.

The puppies will be available for adoption at the end of February, when they are 10 weeks old. If you wish to make donations to help these puppies out, you can do so at The Every Dog Counts Rescue web page here.

You can also donate and drop off supplies (bleach spray cleaner, puppy pads, paper towels, HE laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, towels) at VCA W 86th St Animal Hospital in Indianapolis.

Thanks to Officer Scott Charleswood and the folks at Every Dog Counts Rescue, these pups will have a second chance at life.