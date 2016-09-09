find a DOG
In Battle Between French Bulldog And Yoda: Win, Yoda Does

It's a showdown between light sabers and short faces.

We see a similarity but the match is balanced heavily in Yoda's favor. Via Udeekdee/Rumble

There is a new “Star Wars” movie in the theater and everyone is amped up. Basically everyone feels the force is strong with them and they can go up against everyone… including Jedi masters.

So it’s no surprise that a French Bulldog recently thought she could take on Master Yoda, a Rumble video posted by Udeekdee shows. And it’s even less surprising that Yoda won.

Watch this clip to see how a mechanical toy Yoda knows right where to strike. The Frenchie tries some tactics of her own but they’re no match for Master Yoda.

At the end, the two seem to have reached a truce. We can trust that neither one will be headed to the dark side.

