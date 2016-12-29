How To Train Your Dog To Fetch

A dog playing fetch in the yard is one of the idealistic images that come to mind when we think about a dog and his family. Fetch just seems to be something we have come to expect dogs to do naturally. This is not always the case. Some dogs just naturally bring back any object we throw for them. Other dogs simply stand by and watch with disinterest as the object flies through the air and lands. Over the years, my Rottweilers have chased the object and even picked it up. Getting them to return it was a totally different matter. So I have taught each and every one of my puppies how to fetch.

A specific breed does not necessarily mean your dog will be a natural at playing fetch either. This summer alone I taught a couple of Labrador Retrievers to fetch. So, if our dog is not a natural, then how do we teach our dog to fetch?

Fetch Basics

In order to begin, you must teach your dog two basic skills: Drop it and come when called.

How to “drop it.” Teaching a dog to drop an object is done by teaching the dog to trade one object for another object or for a high-value treat.

How to “come when called.” Use high-value treats and toys, and mark the moment your dog starts to return to you to teach a reliable “come when called.”

After your dog masters these two commands, you are ready to teach fetch. For a lot of dogs it just takes a little encouragement and an understanding of what you expect. Start by using two toys that your dog really loves. In the case of my Rottweilers, I start out with tennis-type balls or tug toys.

Show your dog the toy.

Throw it out several feet in front of your dog.

Most dogs will go after the toy and pick it up.

Call the dog to you.

Just before your dog gets in front of you, have him drop it. The moment he drops the toy, mark the moment by saying “yes” or “good,” and immediately toss the second toy and repeat the process.

Soon, your dog will be coming right back and dropping the toy in front of you in order to continue the game.

Training Challenges

Sometimes a dog gets the toy and runs away — not wanting to bring it back. Then what? Do not chase after your dog. Instead, run in the opposite direction from your dog. Your dog will end up chasing you instead. As soon as he does, verbally praise him, stop, ask for a drop it and repeat until your dog is coming to you each and every time.

My Rottweiler Tova returned the toy, but at first she did not want to drop it. Instead, she just danced around me, showing me the toy as if she were teasing me with it. Even though I asked her to drop it, she preferred to keep the toy. To solve this, I used two toys, a high-value treat and a clicker. The moment she returned to me, I held out the treat offering it to her. The moment she dropped the toy to take the treat I clicked, gave her the treat and immediately threw the second toy.

What do you do if your dog is one who simply watches you throw the toy and could care less about going and getting it? In such cases, you must encourage your dog to want to go and get it. Do this through shaping. Shaping is nothing more than rewarding the small tasks that combine to add up to your dog fetching a toy. You will need a toy your dog really likes, a high-value treat and a clicker or a verbal marker.

Show your dog the toy and make a big deal out of it. “Look what I got!”

As soon as your dog even looks at the toy, click and toss a treat to your dog. Immediately hold the toy behind your back. Repeat.

Our goal is to get your dog to get excited about seeing the toy and eventually touching it with his nose.

Once your dog begins touching the toy with his nose, immediately mark with the clicker or verbal marker, then reward him with a treat and take the toy away. This will cause your dog to want to grab the toy. As soon as he does, mark and reward.

Next time, take the toy and toss it in front of your dog. If he makes any attempt at touching it or picking it up, mark and reward.

If your dog picks up the toy, then call him to you and ask him to drop the toy. As soon as he does, click and toss the toy again.

If he touches it but does not pick it up, quickly pick up the toy and start over.

The Rewards Of Patience And Consistency

I am currently working with a young woman to teach her dog to help her with certain tasks to help with a disability. The young Labrador, Dakota, needs to be able to pick up certain objects for her. Being a Labrador, this task should have been easy. Instead, Dakota watched his toys go flying overhead and waited for someone to go and get them instead. Discouraged, she asked for my help in teaching her dog to fetch. We started by presenting the toy to her dog and marking and rewarding him for even looking at it. She has taught her dog to fetch two different objects so far. It has taken consistency, and very short training sessions of three to five repetitions. Her hard work is paying off, as he is now retrieving two different objects.

What is the single most important thing to remember when teaching your dog to fetch? Have fun!

And if you still need help, check out this short instructional video.