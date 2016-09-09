How To Celebrate Christmas As Told By Cats

When it comes to celebrating Christmas, cats know how to do it right. They live in the moment and really work those ugly Christmas sweaters. Don’t let the holiday season stress get to you. Let these cats be your guide to a very meow-y Christmas!

1. When it comes to decorating, sometimes less is more.

“This has got to go.”

2. Don’t waste time trying to create perfectly wrapped presents.

The less time you spend wrapping presents, the more time you have for belly rubs.

3. Avoid long lines at the store by shopping for gifts online.

Add to cart. Add to cart. Add to cart.

4. Squeeze in naps when you can.

Cat naps are your friends.

5. Wear those ugly Christmas sweaters with confidence.

Werk it.

6. And spread Christmas cheer wherever you go.

Ho, ho, ho. Merry Cat-mas!

7. It’s OK to peek at your Christmas presents as long as you don’t get caught!

It’s not your fault the hiding place was too easy to find.

8. But you have to pretend to like them no matter how awful they are.

“You shouldn’t have.”

9. Try not to fight with your siblings.

STAHHHP.

10. Or get offended when someone wants to know why you aren’t married yet.

Pass the eggnog.

11. Go ahead and indulge. There’s no shame in having seconds.

Diets don’t exist until the new year.

12. Most of all, take a moment to let your loved ones know how much they mean to you.

‘Tis the season for warm and fuzzy feelings.