Help! My Puppy Threw Up — Now What?

Greetings, dog lovers! I am Byron de la Navarre, a veterinarian as well as a fellow guardian of man’s best friend. Having grown up in a home where there was always a canine companion, I am very familiar with all their behaviors as well as their physical ailments.
In my 25 years as chief of staff at Animal House of Chicago, Complete Veterinary Care, I have seen lots of vomiting in dogs.
Vomiting describes the active expulsion of food from the stomach. It is not a specific disease or a diagnosis in and of itself. It is a clinical sign that can occur with many diseases or conditions.
If you think growing dogs vomit a lot, you’re right. That’s because dogs have a well-developed vomiting center in their brains, which allows them to throw up much easier than most other animals. It’s partially a defense mechanism to the dog’s scavenger nature. They see something and eat it to find out if it’s edible. If it’s not, their body throws it back out the same way it came in.
But vomiting can also be a sign of a serious and even life-threatening illness in our pets. Here are facts you need to know about vomiting in puppies.
A Vomiting Puppy Is No Laughing Matter
Vomiting in puppies 6 months old or less, because of their smaller size and immature immune system, can be more significant than in older dogs. In general, the occasional bouts of vomiting are not uncommon for dogs. They might have eaten something that upset their stomachs, or just have sensitive digestive systems. However, it becomes more significant when the vomiting does not stop and when there is nothing left in the stomach to throw up except mucus and bile (the yellow fluid). If this occurs, take your puppy to a veterinarian.
While vomiting may have a simple, straightforward cause, it may be an indicator of something far more serious. It is also problematic because it can have a wide range of causes, and determining the correct one may be quite complicated.
In puppies, one of the most devastating conditions that we see all too often at Animal House of Chicago is either coronavirus or parvovirus infection. The severe gastroenteritis often associated with these viral diseases can carry with it a very guarded prognosis in young pups, so it is critically important that your puppy is properly and completely vaccinated. My current dog, Josie, is a French Bulldog/Boston Terrier mix who we were able to save from the ravages of parvovirus. Luckily, if the puppies are able to survive the life-threatening vomiting and diarrhea associated with parvovirus, they can usually make a full recovery and live out their normal life span.
Signs And Causes Of Vomiting
Some symptoms that the vomiting is becoming more serious are:
- Frequent vomiting (it will not stop, happens more than once a day or on consecutive days)
- Projectile vomiting
- Evidence of pain and distress
- Developing weakness and lethargy
- Bright blood in the vomit (hematemesis)
- Dark blood in the stool (melena)
- Vomiting occurring with diarrhea
- Vomiting hours since eating
- Abdominal bloating
What causes vomiting? The list is long, and includes:
- Dietary indiscretion
- Change in the diet
- Gobbling food/eating too fast
- Intolerance to a particular food (i.e., be careful feeding pets food intended for humans)
- Allergic reaction to a particular food
- Obstructing objects
- Acute bacterial or viral inflammation of the stomach (gastriitis)
- Acute bacterial or viral inflammation of the intestinal tract (enteritis)
- Parasites (e.g., whipworms, roundworms, Giardia)
- Bloat and/or torsion of the stomach (prone in deep-chested dogs; very critical)
- Tumors
- Metabolic disorders (e.g., liver, kidney disease, etc.)
- Heat stress/stroke
- Adrenal gland or other metabolic diseases
Finding Out Why Your Puppy Is Puking
To help your veterinarian to make the diagnosis, bring a sample of the vomit to the clinic. If there is a lot of mucus, an inflamed intestine may be the cause. Undigested food in the vomit can be due to food poisoning, anxiety, or simply overeating or eating too fast. The presence of bile indicates an inflammatory bowel disease or inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). If bright red blood is found, the stomach could be ulcerated. However, if the blood is brown and looks like coffee grounds, the problem may be in the intestines. Finally, strong digestive odors are usually observed when there is an intestinal obstruction.
Your veterinarian, as part of the comprehensive physical examination, will look in your pet’s mouth for foreign objects that may be wedged inside, such as a bone. The pet’s temperature will be taken and an examination of the abdomen will be done. If it turns out to be no more than a passing incident, your veterinarian may ask you to limit the diet to clear fluids and to collect stool samples over that period as the underlying cause may be passed along in the stool. Occasionally, a puppy’s body may use vomiting to clear the intestines of toxins.
How To Stop Vomiting In Puppies
Treatment will be recommended according to the underlying cause behind the vomiting. Some possible remedies include:
- Dietary changes
- Medication to control the vomiting (e.g., cimetidine, anti-emetic)
- Antibiotics for bacterial ulcers and overgrowth
- Corticosteroids to treat inflammatory bowel disease
- Surgery, in the case of tumor-caused vomiting or ingested foreign objects
- Special medications for treating chemotherapy-induced vomiting
As far as what to do and future management, always follow the recommended treatment plan of your veterinarian. Do not experiment with medications or food at this time. Pay close attention to your pet. If he does not improve, return to your veterinarian for a follow-up evaluation.
When Vomit Isn’t Vomit
Another condition we see that can be misinterpreted as vomiting is regurgitation.
Regurgitation refers to the process in which the dog’s stomach contents (i.e., food) move backward up the esophagus and into the mouth. This medical condition can be congenital (inherited) or acquired from a variety of causes. Fortunately, in many instances, modifications to the puppy’s diet, in conjunction with medication, often correct the condition.
Common symptoms associated with regurgitation may include: fever, lethargy, vomiting, coughing, weight loss, difficulty swallowing, bad breath (halitosis), a ravenous appetite, swelling in the throat region and issues with breathing, including increased respiratory noise.
Regurgitation can occur in any breed, although several breeds are predisposed to the condition, including the Wire Fox Terrier, Miniature Schnauzer, Great Dane, German Shepherd, Irish Setter, Labrador Retriever, Newfoundland and Chinese Shar-Pei.
Medical conditions that can cause regurgitation include: problems with the throat, often present at birth, congenital problems with the esophagus, acquired problems with the throat that can involve cancer, foreign bodies, rabies, poisoning, muscle diseases (myopathies), acquired esophageal disease that can develop from an enlarged esophagus, tumor, cancer, hiatal hernia, narrowing of the esophagus, and problems with the autonomic nervous system.
To arrive at a diagnosis, your veterinarian will first determine whether vomiting alone caused the symptoms associated with regurgitation. If the condition has been prolonged, an examination of the throat area will be performed to determine the extent of long-term damage. X-rays or other forms of diagnostic imaging may also be used to examine internally for damage.
As far as treatment, modifications with the puppy’s diet will likely be undertaken to see if the condition subsides with dietary changes alone. In some cases, the regurgitation will require ongoing therapy.
For continued therapy, ongoing administration of any necessary medications, as well as diet management will be important to control this condition.
There are is variety of medications that can help prevent regurgitation, as well as antibiotics that can help with any symptoms or signs of pneumonia, which is also commonly present in cases of regurgitation.
My mini schnauzer was fine until yesterday morning ..he threw up right before lunch. No lunch just a saltine cracker. Was fine until then .than he threw up at dinner.because my brother gave him 3 crackers at 1 time. Well he ate breakfast ,lunch & dinner. We still had 1/4 cup of food left so I gave him @ 8-9 PCs. He just threw it all up again. 3 rd time in 3 days..
Greetings Maryann –
I am very sorry to hear about your little Schnauzer. In small breeds – and especially the miniature’s -you do not want to wait – so along with calling your Veterinarian when signs first begin and getting their advice – I would recommend having them properly evaluate your little one for the various causes of vomiting that I discuss. All the best – Dr. Byron de la Navarre
I have a 6 week old daug which is a dash pug mix he normally eats blue wet puppy food but yesterday he ate about a quarter sized piece of ham that was left over on a plate that someone left on the floor. It was the Christmas style ham and now 7 hrs later he is throwing up or regurgitating then swollowing he plays for a bit like normal then starts to wimper just a bit dor a second then vomits or is regurgitating and swallows .what should I do should I take him to the vet or do I wait a bit and see if he stops he has done it ?twice now in an hour.
I have a 7 week golden retriever. He been home with us for 2 weeks.
He has been throwing up and had a diaheria since yesterday. I been giving him pedialite. I’m buying a different food.
Is that okay ?
Dear Alexa –
Hopefully you called your – or – a Veterinarian right away when you noticed these significant problems in your very young puppy. In puppies – they can become very seriously ill very quickly – so please if you have not already contact and have your puppy seen asap – there are many reasons for vomiting and diarrhea – so it is critical that you act immediately to have a Veterinarian accurately determine what is wrong with your puppy and to begin appropriate treatment – all the best. Dr. D
Greetings Alexa – with your young puppy – I would contact your Veterinarian immediately and see & do as they recommend since they are there to properly & completely evaluate your puppy and to help you & your puppy how ever needed – all the best – Dr. D
I have a 4 month old toy poodle. Yesterday I took him to a grooming place for hair cut and shampoo. It was his first time and I left him there for 2 hours. Afterward I brought him to visit few friends (couple different locations). At night he vomited everything he ate and he vomited again this morning after breakfast. What do I need to monitor while waiting to see if he gets better or worse? When should i take him to the vet?
Greetings Ada – with a young Toy breed puppy – I would not wait – but would recommend that you contact your Veterinarian immediately and see & do as they recommend since they are there to properly & completely evaluate your puppy and to help you & your puppy how ever needed – all the best – Dr. D
Hello Doctor! I have a 6 month old golden chow and he had been puking up his dog food and had a mild case of diarrhea, so my boyfriend and i thinking he had Parvo took him to the vet. When we got there they checked his temp and got a stool sample, he claimed it wasn’t parvo but could be from over indulging in eggs or milk because there was such a high bacteria count. He gave biscuit 2 antibiotic shots and some pills to take home and feed him every 12 hrs. (metrapranizol??) but since we’ve been home he’s been better it seems except he puked after eating dog food 2x last night and this morning he was puking clear stuff. The vet told us to bring him back in if he pukes at all but it’s so expensive. What do you think I should do? Do you have an idea about what could be wrong with my biscuit? Thank you for your time
Hello Dr. La Navarre:
For the last two mornings my 12 week old Lab has regurgitated his breakfast about three hours after eating it. He consumes his lunch and dinner with out any problems. We have examined both his stool and vomit and found nothing alarming in either. Too much food in the morning or what?
I have a 7 week old puppy, she was fine at 9 pm then at abot 130 am she began to vomit and have diarrhea. She is weakening fast. I do not have a emergency vet in my rural area. What can I do until the vet opens? We will be at the office waiting for it to open in the am.
Dear Kellie –
At this time – hopefully you either found an emergency Veterinarian – or your regular Vet. when they opened – it sounds like your puppy needs critical care – hope all goes well – take care – Dr. D
Greetings Nancy –
Though there can be several more involved reasons for his regurgitating his food – and hopefully you have discussed these with your Veterinarian, it could be that he is either eating too fast and/or not properly chewing his food – and/or that he is eating too much – or a combination … you can try to offer less food, sometimes moistening the food will soften it to make it less irritating to the esophagus & stomach if he is not chewing it properly … and indeed you can decrease the amount. Monitor to see if he is eating too fast & not chewing properly – if this is the case you can feed less & soften as I indicated … also there are food dishes out there that help to slow a dog from eating too fast … that may be helpful … of course I recommend that you discuss the matter with your Veterinarians and if it persists having them evaluate your puppy for other issues – all the best – Dr. D
Hi, my 9 week old Shih Poo suddenly started vomiting & having diarrhea today. There was a change in his food though. He’s vomited twice and had 1 runny poop. No blood in either. We switched his food back when he had a runny poop this morning. Should we be worried? What can I do to help him?
Greetings Madelyn – The vomiting & diarrhea you mention may well be a result of the change in food – though there could be several other reasons – so to be safe – best to have your puppy properly & completely evaluated by your Veterinarian as soon as possible – and if you bring a fresh sample of the feces – that will help your Veterinarian. Hope all goes well – take care – Dr. D
My 5 1/2 month old chihuahua vomited & is now weak, lethargic & when we move him he wines. He’s sleeping in my arms but I feel so helpless. Can I do anything? I know his symptoms are vague but I’m worried about him. He got neutered 10 days ago & there was no complications during his healing process.
Dear Christina – sorry to hear about your puppy. It sounds like you need to take him back to your Veterinarian as soon as possible to be evaluated for the weakness & vomiting. Chihuahua’s are very small – so best not to wait – and instead have the puppy seen by your Vet asap – all the best – Dr. D
I have 11 month old boarder collie mix. We adopted him from the humane society at 3 months and days after was treated for parvo and survived it after an intense 2 weeks. Today he has been throwing up white foam (stomach acid) in the morning than gave him small portions of white rice and boiled chicken. He ate the food but hours later he threw it up. But he has been energetic and playful. Should I take him to the vet? He eats blue buffalo wilderness for puppies. Could it be the food?
I also gave him pedialyte being that his mid day poop was runny. But his poop before was solid and now hasn’t popped since (been a few hours)
Greetings Sadie – probably not Parvo – thank goodness – as your pup has recovered from that disease – but no telling – if the pup is ok – not dehydrated this evening you are probably ok to monitor and call your Vet first thing to get their advice based on how the dog does over the rest of the night – if however your pup seems dehydrated / lethargic / febrile / or anything concerns you – then best to contact an emergency clinic asap – hope all goes well – all the best – Dr. D
My puppy threw up a little yesterday but he did eat some afterwards now he seems constipated what to do to get him back on track with his poopie times and treat constipation
I have a 10 wk old pit bull puppy and he has threw up about 3 times but it has been days apart, hes also eating grass? Could this be a symptom of worms or a intestional parasite?
Dear Jessica –
the eating of grass could cause the vomiting … so best to avoid .. and indeed – if you have not already – best to have the puppy checked for internal as well as external parasites as part of their puppy exam + any needed vaccinations, etc… Give a call to your Veterinarian and see what they recommend – and if you have not been recently – I would recommend a visit to have these things checked out – all the best – Dr. D
My 12 week old puppy is throwing up and his brother who he was around all the time just passed away from parvo but we took our puppy to get tested and vaccinated rite away and he tested negative and had a shot hes been just fine then he started throwing up out of nowhere could this be parvo
Dear Sierra –
Sorry to hear about the puppies … but it is possible that your puppy may have contracted parvo virus as well – or it could be something else. In any event you need to contact your Veterinarian asap – and have your puppy examined. All the best – Dr. D
I have a12 week old cardigan welsh corgi. he is very social and calm around large crowds, people, and pets. The other day he was just hanging out in his dog bed and then got up and threw up what looked to be a while substance. I cleaned it up and he didn’t throw up again for a few days until today, when I took him on a walk he did his business, both 1 and 2 without incident and he started to do his sniffing routine around the grass and trees then he started to heave and the first and second time he threw up a whitish/yellowish substance and the third time he tried he threw up nothing. Since that time we came back from our walk and he began to dart up and down the hallways. I gave him a few ice cubes to see if he’d take, which he did and had been gnawing and licking those for some time and now he’s back in his dog bed sleeping. During this whole time he has not displayed any form of discomfort or whining or crying of any sort. He walks normally and does not show any signs of bloating, I don’t believe. Is this normal or should I take him to a vet?
Dear Frankie – Vomiting and/or regurgitation are never normal – so I would indeed recommend that you contact your Veterinarian and have them evaluate your puppy for any issues that could be contributing to the problem(s). All the best – Dr. D
I have a 6 week old pitbull she is throwing up clear no diarrhea its ok energetic but has pooped clear stuff about 5 times overnight is this worms or something like parvo I have not been able to get her shots this week yet
Dear Barb – hopefully you have contacted and been seen by your Veterinarian and that all goes well – when a puppy is vomiting and having diarrhoea – this can become an emergency very quickly – so again if you have not already contacted and been seen by your Vet – please do so asap – all the best – Dr. D.
Hey doctor, my 7 month old carkie (cairn/yorkie) mix threw up some bile yesterday around midnight. And again tonight at 2a.m but tonight it had some of her food in it. She isnt acting amy differently. Same playful happy self. Anything I should be worried about?
Greetings Sorry for any delay – but you need to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
Greetings again sorry for any delay – but you need to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
I have a 12 week old pomeranian/papillion mix and she has vomited 11 times in the past week. It is always after eating and then playing (she eats then chases the cat around). It has really only been 2 occasions and she just pukes until it goes from the food to small yellow mucus/bile. (5-6 times within 5 minutes). When she is done she runs around and plays like nothing happened.
Is it just too much food too fast? She has normal poop, no fever, and doesn’t wat anything weird.
Thanks
Greetings sorry for any delay – Best to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor when e-mails come in and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – – glad to hear you are going to see your Vet – all the best – Dr. D
We have a mix breed puppy who is about 6 months. Last week he had really bad diarrhea and we took him to the vet and they gave him antibiotics and he took them all. So now right after everything he started vomiting. What can it be a do what do we do ?
Greetings sorry for any delay – Best to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor when e-mails come in and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
My 3.5 month old puppy was chewing on and eating plants while playing in the yard. She lost all the food in her stomach, so I can see she had one or two small hydrangea petals, one begonia petal and a few small ground cover leaves along with parts of a bell pepper from the garden. She tried to again (three times in 30 min.) and only white foam is coming up. She obviously was busy eating while outside today. Is there a medicine I can get at the drug store to help her? Will take her to vet tomorrow.
Greetings sorry for any delay – Best to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor when e-mails come in and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
Hello
My name is Cecilia and my 6 month old chug seems to be having some problems with vommiting though I feel its due to some foods she has gotten into. She has vommited twice in two days but it has stopped now she seems to just be regurgitating into her mouth then swallowing it. About 5 days ago she got into a candy bag and ate half a gummy worm snake which is about 6 inches of it then ate some gummy bears. As well she ended up eating a bag of treats we got her for teething which was a decent amount in one sitting and this was 2 days ago.Also while I was sleeping she ate the sausage and the egg to an Egg Mcmuffin I had from Mcdonalds while I was sleeping. Could it be she is just vomitting from eating things she shouldnt have? I guess I need to find new places to put things so she can’t reach them.
Greetings Cecilia –
Sorry for any delay – but you need to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
Hi my 1month old puply is vomiting clear fluid and he didnt go to her mom to take a milk..he just deworm last week we dont know what the cause of his vomiting..when he drink water he will vomit again with sticky clear fluid like plegm..his poop is ok..what should i do?he is not eating solid food just milk from her mom only..hope i can have answer asap..tnx
Greetings –
Hopefully you called your – or – a Veterinarian right away when you noticed these significant problems in your very young puppy. In puppies – they can become very seriously ill very quickly – so please if you have not already contact and have your puppy seen asap – there are many reasons for vomiting and diarrhea – so it is critical that you act immediately to have a Veterinarian accurately determine what is wrong with your puppy and to begin appropriate treatment – all the best. Dr. D
My 12 week old male GSD throws up occasionally in the middle of the night, its usually his food, His last feeding is between 4 and 5pm, why is this happening?
Greetings –
Sorry for any delay – but you need to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
Hi Jenny, did you figure out the cause of this? My 13 week old golden doodle has started throwing up around 2 am and his last feeding was around 6/7 pm.
Hello my name is shaquita. I have a 1 and half pitbull puppy. She never threw up but today I was taking her for a walk and she threw up mucus. Should I be worried or should I react now.
Hello my name is shaquita. I have a 1 and half month old pitbull puppy. She never threw up but today I was taking her for a walk and she threw up mucus. Should I be worried or should I react now.
Greetings –
I am sorry for any delay – but you need to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor and significant time may lapse – so please when ever you have questions – always best to contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
Hi, my puppy is 3-4 months she is mixed with Chihuahua, she has been throwing up several times in less than 3 mins but she throws up a clear liquid with saliva, and she poops diarrhoea What does that mean ? I would really need some help. My friend gave me the puppy 2 weeks ago so my puppy is no longer with her mother , does that mean anything?
Greetings Korina –
Hopefully you called your – or – a Veterinarian right away when you noticed these significant problems in your very young puppy. In puppies – they can become very seriously ill very quickly – so please if you have not already contact and have your puppy seen asap – there are many reasons for vomiting and diarrhea – so it is critical that you act immediately to have a Veterinarian accurately determine what is wrong with your puppy and to begin appropriate treatment – all the best. Dr. D
Hello
My name is Robin, we got our puppy on Nov. 6-2015, he is a standard poodle he is 3 months old. he started vomiting up foamy stuff this morning, and then again about an hour later, a lot more the second time, the vomit looked greenish yellow and watery, the third time it was just a little bit and it had grass in his vomit. The second and third time happened within 20min. I fed him, and he only took one bite and did not want to eat, we went for a walk, we came home 10 min later he vomited up the bite he had earlier undigested. I tried feeding him but he did not want any. I’m worried, what should I do?
I have an 8 week old Rottie. I fed him lunch today and an hour or so later he threw up, could have been regurgitation rat her than vomit because it was like a tubular pile. Should I take him to emergency or wait to see if it happens again? No dierraa, blood,or bile. He just acts as if a human would act after throwing up.
Hello,
I have a 4 week old pup, She is a litter of 5, for 2 days now,Today being the 2nd, Pup has been Whining, Vomiting White Chunk Froth, And Shaking Temporary at times…. What can I do to help my baby Pup? Thanks.
Vomiting has happened 3 times in approximately the last 24 Hours the First time was White Frothy With Chunks, and the 2nd and 3rd was white foam looking.
She eats sleeps, nursings just like other pup’s but once every 3 or so hours she wakes up starts whining for just a few seconds to minutes and then goes back to sleep…
Any Idea’s to Help ?
-Thanks.
Like every answer on here. ” It could be serious take your puppy to the vet.”….. Jackass’ that’s what their trying to avoid if possible. Dr. D must be captain obvious
Greetings Derek – as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am unable to monitor and significant time may lapse – without question, when ever people have questions / concerns regarding the health of their puppy – any Veterinary professional would always recommend that it is always best for them to contact their Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer the questions immediately and if indicated provide the pup proper care. There can be so many reasons for all the various signs & conditions that people bring up – that there is no way for any Veterinarian to determine the cause(s) from the limited information described, and again, any delay can result in the condition(s) only getting worse – so indeed though people are hoping for something they may be able to do at home – in the best interest for the puppy – it is always best that they contact their Veterinarian directly and asap … I have in the article provided several possible causes and potential treatment plans – but again there can be one or more problems occurring concurrently – so again – best to seek direct Veterinary care in all cases – hope this helps – all the best – Dr. D
i just got my puppy a few hours ago, it started puking, I don’t know why. please help!
Dear Katie – sorry for any delay – but you need to contact your Veterinarian as I am unable to receive these e-mails directly – so am not able to monitor and significant time may lapse – so please contact your Veterinarian directly/ right away so that they can answer your questions immediately and if indicated provide your pup proper care – all the best – Dr. D
Hello I just got a st bernard/pitbull mix he is 7 weeks old and already had his first set of shots. He was doing very good but today he didn’t want to eat much or drink water and started vomiting this white foam, he was pooping normal all day but at night he started with diarrhea he still plays around but does little down I don’t know what to do because the vet and animal hospitals are closed on weekends
I have a 2 month old border collie she ate almost 8 hours ago. She just threw up and I’m worried that it’s parvo. Could it be parvo or is it just because she’s a puppy?
Your site is very helpful! I have a schitzu and had vomit once in a day fro two days. Its almost water and some mucus. He still drinks water though but less energetic. What are home remedies I can do? We don’t have nearby vets open on weekends?
I have a 10 week old blue nose pit she was fine early yesterday then started vomiting YELLOW STUFF she doesn’t want to eat all she does is drink water but she vomits that back up within 5 minutes she has lost a lot of weight over the past 24 hours and she is also shaking HELP ME PLEASE
my 3 month old rot pup is throwing up saliva and isnt as active as usual shoud it be a concern
my mini schnauzer is trowing up something yellow and food today we gave her veggies with canned dog food
my mim schnauzer is 8 months old for the first time she thew up was like 1 week ago she thew up something YELLOW now today she thew up something white but when i picked it up it turned yellow on the paper plz help me in worried 🙁
Hi- I have a 7 months old collie lab mix that has vomited a few times tonight the first 2 times was all her food she had eaten the last few times its been watery. My son is concerned what should we do about our spunky outgoing baby?
My 3 month puppy had puked 2 days ago and then today she puked again. It looks like it’s whole food and it is just after she eats. Is this a worrying problem or just watch her and make sure nothing else is going on?
My 6 month old rat terrier mix was throwing up two weeks ago, for about 4 days, hours after eating. Always a small amount, mostly looked like undigested food. Then two nights in a row she woke up out of her sleep to throw up, but nothing came out except spit/mucus.
We took her to the vet and the x-rayed her stomach but found no obstruction. She received an anti-nausea injection, pills to be given once a day, and we were advised to put her on a bland diet for 5 days.
Everything has been fine since following the vet’s recommendations. But now tonight she again woke up out of sleep to throw up.
She doesn’t seem sick otherwise: normal energy, no issue eating, but had been weird about drinking water.
I’m so worried about her! I have no idea what could be causing this.
I have a pit bull puppy, he is about 1 month and 3 weeks and today he started vomiting but it was a clear acid color; is this something I should be concerned about?
I’m not sure what breed my puppy is cuz the previous owner rescued her and she doesn’t rrl know either.. My puppy’s just over 2 months old, and she threw up some portion of her dinner just a minute or two after she finished it. It has never happened b4.. Should I be worried? We do have an appointment with her vet within this week.. But I’m a bit concerned if it’s serious or not..
I have a 2 month labweiller and she threw up a bit of yellow mucas. She hasn’t eaten in a few hours because she always wakes up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. She hasn’t gotten any shots just 1 dewormer. Do I need to take her to the vet?
7 month old Irish doodle has same problem help please.
Hi,
My 9 week old husky pup threw up earlier today. It looked completely undigested. It’s also a 45 degree day in Melbourne so I was wondering if the heat can cause puppies to vomit? She doesn’t have diarrhoea , she just threw up. Any guesses as to what can be wrong? Thanks
I have a chihuahua mixed with a yorkie and she’s 2 months about to be 3 month and yesterday I changed her food from can food to kibbles, and she’s has a very loose stamach, and is throwing up chunks, she’s my first puppy and I really don’t know what to do
Hello Dr. I am very worried about my 17 week old german shepherd lab mix i got from a person. He has been very active, and full of energy. He all of a sudden started throwing up continuesly. He had diarrhea too. His vomit is now clear and I hear his stomach growling. He is starting to have clear fluid leak from his nose. He looks sad and is also dry heaving. We don’t have emergency vets around here. He did eat a cow ear that I noticed he swallowed a huge piece in his vomit. He also got into a lot of dry cat food and soft cat food. I don’t know if he has had his shots either. I forgot to ask. He knocked over a plate that had ranch dressing and some hot wing sauce. I’m sure he liked a little of that. I obviously realize I can’t do anything until tomorrow but was wondering if there is anything I may do for my boy now 🙁 his tail still wags
My 4mo.old Old English Bulldogge throws up when she drinks or eats to fast..What can be done?
Hello. My five month old English cocker spaniel puppy just threw up. He ate food at four and threw up around 5:30. I don’t know what caused it, but he’s been panting a lot today and he is constantly thirsty. The puke was kind of semi solid and looked very weird. It was peachy and had mushed up food in it. I’m really worried. He’s only thrown up once before and that was in the car I think because of motion sickness but that time his puke was liquid.
Hello. My five month old English cocker spaniel puppy just threw up. He ate food at four and threw up around 5:30. I don’t know what caused it, but he’s been panting a lot today and he is constantly thirsty. The puke was kind of semi solid and looked very weird. It was peachy and had mushed up food in it. I’m really worried. He’s only thrown up once before and that was in the car I think because of motion sickness but that time his puke was liquid. Now he looks fine. His breathing is fine. He is making noises with his throat but not that much and I think that’s stopped now and he’s panting.
We have a 13 week old Lhasa Apso, she is a very energetic and playful little pup! However, on Monday she was very calm and played very little. We didn’t do anything then as she started to come around. On Tuesday evening, she was her normal playful self but didn’t eat much at all and drank quite alot of water. When we woke up this morning, after taking her out for her normal morning toilet routine, she has thrown up a yellowy frothy mucus. We are not sure what to do as she seems ok in herself and is eating chicken as normal. Can you please advise the best thing for us to do? Thanks
Hello, my 9 1/2 week old lab is vomiting and has diarrhea. But this isn’t just some ordinary diarrhea. It’s yellow. I came out of my room earlier and there in the hallway was puddles of yellow liquid. It was too thick to be urine. And a few minutes later, he starts puking. The first time, it was yellow with chunks. The last few times it was just drool and slobber. Nothing as bad as the first one. We haven’t changed his food. He’s been eating the same food since he was of the age to be taken off of his mother. I just don’t understand. An hour ago I was calling him and he was prancing over to me. And and hour later he’s all droopy and doesn’t want to really move. Unless it’s to regurgitate. Please help me. I’ve called nearby vet hospitals and they couldn’t tell me anything or any home remedies. But to bring him in. And I don’t have the money right now for him to be looked at and it cost $300 just for him to be checked
My german sheperd black lab mix had a litter of nine puppies. They are now five weeks old and we started feeding them puppy chow. Which eight of them are doing great with. But one puppy however throws up everytime after eating. Within an hour of eating the food. I am starting to get concerned. Any suggestions.
My puppy threw up everything this morning. And I read it ok to give your puppy something to keep everything down. So I crack a small piece of sotmack stuff and it calm him down. I think it was to much stuff to fast. He eat his food like it his last meal..so if it happen again today what should I do. Thank u for listening
My puppie is throwing up constantly & sometimes doesn’t want to eat her food..or will eat only alil then stop she’s getting weak & looks like loosing lot of weight & not gaining she doesn’t be active how she used to be..she just sits & lays down now why?..what’s wrong answer please..her brother is fine but she looks really sick there blue nose pit Bulls about 5months..
My puppy is 8 weeks old and hasn’t gotten any of his shots yet cause then vet has been super busy I have to wait two weeks in order to get him an appointment. He started throwing up today after his stomach started making a weird sound. It’s not a lot of throw up but it is kind of yellowish. When he pooped this morning his poop was watery. Could there be something serious wrong with him or could it be his food?
My puppy is 9 weeks old and a husky and today around 2am woke me up because i herd the sound of her gaging she threw up food then started to cry. i thought it was because she felt guilty as i came up to her that she started crying. after i cleaned everything up gave her water and starterd to pet her 5 minutes later she randomely started to cry alot then threw up again but now it was of mix of food with some foamy white substance. so i took her outside as she ran to the door she later threw up a third time a foamy whit substance but she didnt show a sign of being sick at all till now. what could be wrong?
we just bought 2 german shepherd puppies last week, they are now 7 weeks old. The day after we bought them 1 had diarrhea and stopped eating. looked miserable. vet has no idea. The next day the other one has same thing but throwing up. vet figured out they have hook worm. gave them meds. they acted just fine last night,, running all over being normal and eating. now today back to sick??
any ideas
I have a 3 3/4 month German Shepherd lab mix. She has has her shots vet said she seemed great and healthy when she went for first visit. About 3 days ago she threw up like an orange mucus not a lot just enough to clean up with paper towel then the next night she did it again. Today the weather changed was extremely warm she went for a long walk then after a good nap she puked a lot. It looked like her dog food was in it. It was in dark hard wood floor so the color was hard to determine. Is she OK what should i do. A friend told me that raw hide bones were bad for them and thinking about everytime she’s puked it’s been during or right after chewing on the bone. She’s been chewing them since we got her though…. Please help
I have a 5 month old puppy that just woke up like she was coughing. Went outside to consume as much grass as she could before throwing up. She has been doing it for an hour now and I can’t get her to stop eating the grass. Should I take her to the Emergency vet or wait until morning? She has had all her shots and check ups.
I have a 7 month old pit/lab mutt that spit up a little bit of mucus this morning. Should I be concerned? He’s like my baby so I want to make sure he’s ok. My cat also spit up some foam?
I have a nine week old miniature schnauzer puppy, this morning he threw up and it was white and foamy? He threw up about 3-4 times is this okay?
My 7 mo old mix is throwing up. It’s just foam & clear. He throws up constantly. He’s walking around slow. He’s not eating. He’s drinking water, but not much. He doesn’t have diarrhea. We are very concern about our baby. He usually is a playful & outgoing puppy. He always wants to play. Now, he just wants to lay around. He looks so depressed. Please help me!
Hello! I need advice!!
I have a 8 week old pup, he got into some of the adult dog food last night. Today, he threw up 4 times! Im not sure if it is from the adult dog food or the fact that he is not vaccinated and maybe is sick? He is getting vaccinated in one week. Am I really behind on vaccinations-should I be worried?
Thank you so much!
Hello doctor, please help me fast, I buy French mastiff 5 weeks puppy yesterday, after eating lunch, his tummy become large in size n go down slowly like in 2-3 hours, tomorrow morning he eat royal canin n throw it, what happen with him?
Hello doctor, please help me fast, I adapt French mastiff 5 weeks puppy yesterday, after eating lunch, his belly hanging more than 2 hours after eating, stool is loose or paste-like, today morning he eat royal canin n throw it, what happen with him?
Hi, my 4 week old puppy vomited white foam. But he does not look sick though. Is it a serious matter? Help me please. i’m worried
I have a 6 week old lab/boxer mix. She has thrown her food up twice.. only she hasn’t been fed in over 6 hours and is just now regurgitating. What do I do?
Hello doc…
My silky terrier pupyy just 3 months old..
He vomiting a clear fluid in the morning.. but poop all ok normal.but abit dark colour… this morning also he do the same thing.. what should i do
Hi, I have a 9 week old puppy and he just threw up what looked like food, but he does try and eat everything on our yard, he has only throwneed up once but is still making a gagging noise every now and then. What should I do about water and food for him? What should I do?
Hi,
I found what I believe is a pit bull puppy. I think she’s about 4 months old we have had her for about a month now with no problems. Yesterday morning I went out to feed her and I found that she had been sick. It looked like her food had started to digest and then it all came back up. She’s drinking fine and later in the day she was wanting food again I just went out there to feed her her second meal and noticed she had gotten sick again and she want nothing to do with any food. She shouldn’t have been able to get into anything but I’m concerned about her losing weight. She was under weight when I found her and I don’t want all of her forward progress to be lost. Is there anything I can do to help settle her stomach? She’s not getting sick every time she eats more like every other time. Please help.
i have a 6 week old puppy, i got her a week ago and she’s been eating the same food since i’ve got her but as of last night she started to spazz a bit and throw up mucus like fluid as she jumps. What’s going on? Should i take her to the vet or should i sit it out and give her water for the dehydration? HELP
My 17 week old pom/wennie vomited a couple of times but now won’t eat and is very lethargic and weak. I made a little paste out of his food, with a little water and added a few tiny pieces of roastbeef and he finally ate a little bit of it. He has kept it down. Should I keep letting him eat this till he perks up?? Or is there something else I should feed him?? He has not vomited in over 17 hours. Thanks
Dr I have 8 week old black mountain curr and boarder Collie mix she ate dinner and then pooped all of it out and threw up , the poop was undigested food and the puke was greenish . only did this once so far its Sat nite and she has vet appointment on Tuesday should I take her sooner ?
Greetings!!
My name is Nicole . We have 5 newborn puppies . The four puppies are fine but the other one isn’t .. The pup won’t suck its mothers breast, an then it started to vomit yellow-ish substance . What should we do? The pup is still small it was born at May 10 ( 6 days) at it is very thin
Hello, I have a three month old Pitbull. Three days ago I noticed that he had thrown up in his kennal. It looked like his dog food he had thrown up. The next morning he also threw up. Today in the morning it seems to be getting worse. He threw up food from last night. And in the afternoon he ate and threw it up after his nap. He seems to still be hungry and still drinking water. He is still pooping and it doesnt seem like diarrhea. I just don’t know why he has been throwing up for the past three days.
hi, i just bought 2 chorkie puppies they are 6 months old the male throw up the whole ride home but seems to be doing ok and the female thru up once the males throw up smelt like poo is this something i should be worried about
/
Dear Doctor , I have a miniature schnauzer and last night he threw up out of nowhere. My dog is always running. And jumping up and down maybe that had something to do with it ?!?! Anyway he is just around 7 months . What surprises me is that he never throws up. Thank u for your time
I have Six week old Shih Tzu and she threw up and water poop only once I changed her food but my friend also step on her tail what should I do take her to be looked at
Hello Dr. D,
I have a 9 week old dachshund puppy. We have been in a motel for the last 3 weeks. I haven’t had the chance to get her to a veterinarian for her first set of shots. (I’m feeling very guilty about this!) I’ve had a family emergency that left me with $50 to my name for the rest of the month. The motel is a crime & drug infested community. They only have house keeping a couple of days a week.
Before I got her, I treated the entire room for bed bugs & lice as well as a “Home Defense” bug spray for roaches & spiders.
Because she is a puppy she gets into everything!!!! The first week I had her (I didn’t realize) she had been getting under one of the chairs and tearing up the cloth. She started wretching and threw up quite a bit of string. She wrethed a couple more times & nothing came up. (that was 3 weeks ago) Since then, I have tried to puppy proof the room as much as I can.
She can get under the bed & she is tearing up the cloth on the box springs.
I fed her yesterday morning & she threw up most of her food about 30 to 45 minutes later. I fed her a little bit of wet puppy food around 8:30pm and she has pretty much slept since then. She woke me up this morning, which is normal, so she can go to the bathroom. But as soon as I sat up she started wretching again. I was running to get her to the puppy pad…but we didn’t make it & she threw up before I got her there. It was clear fluid with a bit of her food from yesterday evening.
If this family emergency hadn’t come up…she would have had her shots & chipped.
What do I need to do? She won’t leave my side. She keeps moving around like she can’t get comfortable and is sleeping alot!! She has terrible bad breath & her ears have an odor. I cleaned her ears with a Q-tip & alcohol. They really weren’t that dirty. Even after I cleaned them they still have an odor. I literally have no money to take her to a Veternarian. I do know of a couple of Emergency Clinics but not sure if they would treat her (due to lack of funds). Can you offer any help until I can get her to the vet or to the Emergency Clinic?
I’ve lost 2 Dachshunds in the past….one was poisened by some dog food that was recalled & the other was killed by a Pit Bull. They never missed any Veterinary care. I completely believe in getting thier shots on time. Basically, I’ve never been in this type of financial situation … that I couldn’t take care of my pet. I recently have become disabeled and now on a fixed income. I suffer from severe depression & anxiety. My Therapists keep telling me to get a pet to help my condition. My son bought her for me. I would absolutely be devastated if something happened to her!
I recently got a new puppy. She is a small chiawaua mix and had not puked in the past week that we had had her for but we took her with us to a friends house and had her running around in the yard we saw a pile of what seemed to be diarrhea or vomit and we don’t know what to do. Should we take her to go get checked out ?
My mini doxie cross breed will b a yr next month. He was getting sick alot until we had him fixed. He just now got sick yesterday and today. He has only gotten sock once both days. It looks like white foam. He doesnt eat heavy hes more of a nibbler and i havent seen any change in him other than it went from cool to extermely hot in a week. We are also due with our baby in 6 weeks. Could this maybe just be stress from me and my hormonal change lately? I love my doxie and will rush him to vet if this might be more serious. He acts alittle skittish after he gets sick but within an hour is back to his onery self.
I have an off topic question, what kind of puppy is that in the picture at the top of the page?? My puppy looks just like that.. I have no clue to what she is!!
I have a multipoo puppy 9 weeks old he is sick throws up after eating food and doesn’t want to really drink no blood tho so that’s good I’m just concerned for him
Please, my Yorkie woke up at 6;30 am and threw up bright red. He has since not thrown up again. He drank water and had a few kibble so and has not thrown up again…..the Vet is overbooked and cannot see me. My Yorkie has thrown up blood before but we changed his diet and had been fine. What can be wrong I am going crazy….oh I almost forgot he did have a little blood in his bowel movement after he grew up and we took him out. Please any help please
Today me & my husband didn’t have time to get to a pet store to buy the food our puppy normally eats, so instead we went to a local rite aid and picked up a small bag of dog food that he never tried but just to hold him over for the next day till we where able to get him his regular food. Well an hour or so after he ate the food he had runny diarrhea and puked one time but it has evidence of food in it, so it was not just bile, is this normal? He went back to playing immediately after both incidents.
My puppy ( blue nose pit) 12 weeks old just puked for the first time. She’s small. Threw up a fist sized amount of leaves covered in yellow liquid. When she sleeps she breathes extremely fast. It’s unusual to me. She seems to be breathing better now that she has puked. Is this something I should be worried about?
I have a 5 month old labradoodle who has vomited about once a day for the past week. He is full of energy, peeing and pooping normally, and very interested in food. We try to space out little bits of food over the course of the day so he never gets too hungry, and avoid walks or play time before or after eating. Despite our best efforts, he still seems to vomit at least once a day. He has lost 11 teeth in the last five days, and is also in a new environment for two weeks while I’m on a work trip. Do you think it’s just anxiety and teething?
My 6 months Labrador has been vomiting for the past 2 days. He’s perfectly active and energetic.His vomit is a pale yellowish white and is watery. No food particles in his vomit though. His stools are normal too. What do I do?
my two weeks old puppy that i hand feed always vomit when i am done feeding, though when feeding she is always fast feeding with the feeding bottle. i guess that is the reason for the vomit, if any one has a better explanation i would appreciate
My 4 month old German shepherd threw up 6 times in the course of a couple hours. At first it was his food and some black pieces he probably ate from the carpet and after he started throwing up water/mucus. What do I do?!?
I have a 9 mo. old pug puppy, and he regurgitates (not vomits) a few times a day. He doesn’t scarf his food down, but does eat. And he has regular stools. But sometimes he regurges back up semi-digested food. There’s no foam, or abnormal coloration besides what his food looks like.
I do admit that I feed him some chicken from time to time, in small bits.
I’m just wondering if maybe he’s not handling the chicken because it may be too rich, or what may be up?
Thank you.
I have pitbull about 11 weeks. First of all, last Friday she was perfectly health and playful around with adult dog lot(I didn’t watch her cares) then my girlfriend got home from work then she bit excited see her which mean not normal because she tend super excited to see her almost everyday when she got home. So she sleep lot that night no vomit but won’t eat or drink water either. Next day, we took her to veterinarian. They said she have baterical in stomach and asked me if she did eat something that suppose not eat it. I explained to them that I am not sure since I didn’t watch. They just think it’s baterical so they gave her shot gentamycin. After vet, we go home and took nap with puppy. After woke up, she is much fine then Friday night. She play with her toys and vet told us that we can’t give her food or water. Then an hour later, she become awful than Friday night. She sleep lot all day. No vomit or no poop yet. Yesterday Sunday, we took her to vet since they told us to. They gave another shot and she seems bit better. Doctor said let give it food and bit water too. We gave her those. She sleep lot all day and at night she still won’t drink water or eat. Late night, she throw up with food from morning. She keep throw up few more. Then today morning, she vomit much and we took her to vet again. Doctor touch stomach belly and didn’t say anything and asked us again if she not suppose eat anything? I told them again that I didn’t watch her from Friday. She checked if she still have baterical and yes she still have it. So she gave another shot is more ML than first and second shot. Then said no food and no water today. We go back home. She vomit on bed then sleep for two hours. After woke up, She vomit again and I took her outside that I knew she need to pee. She did finally poop for three days since Friday. I was wonder why she poop now? Then few min later she vomited.
Please let me know what’s wrong with her?? Please respond ASAP! Is it really baterical? Or aomething you stuck in her stomach? My girlfriend and I talked about that. We betting on that something stuck in stomach. I mean she was perfect healthy on last Friday. I need your opinion.
Hi i have a 8 week old chihuahua and vomited this morning alot then he had diarrhea. I started feeding him dry puppy food mixed with water and then grinded since he is a tiny pup, he has been doing fine until this morning. What should i do?
I have a 1 year old maltipoo who has been throwing up foamy like liquid for 2 days, but on the 3rd day she threw up chunks of food. She is not acting sick at all. I have been making sure she gets plenty of water. She does have all of her shots.
Hi, I have female lab which gave birth to 4 cute pups 3weeks ago…one of those pup started coughing from 2 days today it puked while coughing..am really tensed…can u suggest me any solution???
Hi There, My chihuahua/ weiner dog has thrown up about 5 times since this morning, he cannot keep water down and wont eat. We offered him chicken broth but he wont even smell it, he was a super energetic dog running and jumping, but today he was totally opposite he looks super sad and he wont even get out of his bed unless we get him out. When he throws up he throws up yellow and its foamy it sometimes has grass. Should I take him to the Vet or do i wait it out a few days? Please Help