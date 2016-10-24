find a DOG
Great Dane In UK Named World’s Tallest Dog

Guinness World Records has named a Great Dane from the United Kingdom the World’s Tallest Dog.

Freddy towers over his grandma even when he's sitting down. Via Freddy The Great - Great Dane/Facebook
Great Danes are known for being tall dogs, but one Great Dane in the United Kingdom is officially the tallest.

Guinness World Records has named Freddy, a 4-year-old Great Dane who lives in Leigh-On-Sea, England, the World’s Tallest Dog. Freddy is 103.5 centimeters (about 3 feet, 4 inches) tall from the sole of his front paws to his shoulders. He’ll appear on Channel 5’s “The World’s Biggest Dog” in Britain on Dec. 29, 2016 at 8 p.m.
 

 
It’s hard to believe Freddy was the runt of the litter when he was born. Now, the gentle giant weighs 203 pounds and is 7 feet, 6 inches tall when he stands on his hind legs, according to Guinness. He towers over his owner, Claire Stoneman. He’s even taller than her when he sits down.
 

Aside from being very large, Freddy is a pretty normal dog. He likes to play with his sister, Fleur, another Great Dane.

And he loves treats! He even knows how to open the treat drawer. At his height, it’s hard to keep things out of his reach.
 

Freddy also loves to give kisses, especially to his sister and grandma.
 

It seems this big dog is also a big softie.

