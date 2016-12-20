Frozen Stowaway Cat Saved By Train Conductor

Brad Slater started work Sunday like any other day conducting trains. He ended it, however, with a howling, frozen, freeloading cat.

Slater rescued a cat “frozen in ice and snow” in minus 40-degrees Fahrenheit temperatures from a train traveling through Saskatchewan, Canada, ABC News reports. He found “the little guy” under the engine, above the wheels after 12 hours of traveling the more than 400-mile route from Melville, Saskatchewan, to Wainwright, Alberta, in Canada.

The conductor coaxed the cat out and took him home to Slater’s wife and three other cats. He nursed the cat back to health and named him Q-199 after the ID number of the train where he was found. His nickname became Little Q.

Little Q is friendly and docile, indicating he’s probably a housecat, Slater believes. He’d been talking to media outlets in the hopes that he could find the cat’s owner.

In fact, two people have come forward to say that the cat belongs to them. Brent Hahn and his wife Lynn Hahn, of Melville, where the train originated, called Slater earlier this week to claim Little Q.

They will travel the same route as the stowaway cat, known to them as Tiger, in hopes of bringing him home. In an interesting twist of fate, they’d originally found the tabby as a stray at a train station.

It goes to show you that your average day could go any number of ways. And if that way is 400 miles out of the ordinary, you can still get back to where you need to be.