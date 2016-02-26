Florida FWC Bends The Rules, Allows Woman To Keep Her Gator

A woman in Lakeland, Florida, gets to keep her alligator after officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission bent the rules a bit to allow her to keep the reptile.

Rambo is about 15 years old and has been living inside Mary Thorn’s home for the past several years. Rambo has his own bedroom and Thorn dresses him in clothes every day, apparently to keep the sun off his skin as much as possible due to his skin problems, Thorn told Fox 35 Orlando. Thorn also said Rambo can’t walk very well is too docile to survive in the wild.

State law in Florida mandates that a captive alligator over 6 feet in length must be kept on property of at least 2.5 acres. Thorn has a Class 2 wildlife permit to keep Rambo, but her property is less than 2.5 acres. Back in 2014, Florida Fish and Wildlife determined that Rambo was too big for the house he was in. The stickler is FWC gave Rambo to Thorn after his previous owner neglected the reptile, keeping him in a tank in the dark, according to Fox 35 Orlando. But FWC has agreed to let Thorn keep the animal provided she adhere to certain restrictions. She can no longer exhibit Rambo at schools or other community events, and when not on her property, Thorn must tape Rambo’s mouth shut.

“He does so many charities, he does community service, to raise money, he can’t do that anymore because he can’t be exhibited,” Thorn told Fox 35.

Thorn can live with those restrictions but she does have words of warning for those who might consider attempting to keep an alligator as a pet. They aren’t made to be a pet, she told Fox 35.

“I want people to stay away from gators and leave them in their environment because that’s where they are better off,” Thorn said.