After keeping freshwater aquariums as a child, Jeremy Gosnell began raising discus fish and keeping marine aquariums. FacebookTwitterGoogle+Pin ItEmail Article Tags:fish channel · fish experts · jeremy gosnell Article Categories: Fish · Reef Tanks
Hi do you know what filter is safe for fish and please if you can please send me a photo of fish getting stuck to a filter and can I know your name
Hi do you know what filter is safe for fish and please if you can send me a photo of fish getting stuck to a filter and can I know your name
I’m trying to find out exactly what kind of fish I have. I have done a ton of research. And I can’t figure out what kind he is. Please email me back. He grows non stop. Went from a 1 gallon fish bowl to a 25 gallon tank within ONE yr. I believe he is some type of koi fish.