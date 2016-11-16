find a DOG
Essential Ferret Checklist

Make sure you have these supplies on hand before your new ferret comes home.

ferret
Before you bring home your new ferret friend, make sure you have these supplies on hand:

  • Cage—the bigger, the better—with an escape-proof latch.
  • Food with meat protein and high-fat content
  • Food and bowls that won’t tip over
  • 16-ounce water bottle
  • Bedding materials, such as small pet beds or pet blankets
  • Cage litter
  • Toys—avoid soft latex or rubber cat or dog toys
  • Collar for I.D. purposes
  • Harness and leash
  • Pet carrier for trips in car
Comments

  • i realy want a ferret but my mum isn’t letting me

    christina November 16, 2016 4:46 am Reply

    • “mum?”
      You must be from the U.K 🙂

      Kris December 23, 2016 10:56 am Reply

