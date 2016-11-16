Essential Ferret Checklist

Before you bring home your new ferret friend, make sure you have these supplies on hand:
- Cage—the bigger, the better—with an escape-proof latch.
- Food with meat protein and high-fat content
- Food and bowls that won’t tip over
- 16-ounce water bottle
- Bedding materials, such as small pet beds or pet blankets
- Cage litter
- Toys—avoid soft latex or rubber cat or dog toys
- Collar for I.D. purposes
- Harness and leash
- Pet carrier for trips in car
