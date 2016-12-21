Dog Jumps For Joy Over Christmas Commercial

Have you ever seen a commercial and thought, “I just have to have that”? Maybe it was a cute jacket or latest tech gadget that you saw advertised on TV and added to your holiday wish list.
For a Boxer named Buzz, who doesn’t have the ability to write out his Christmas list, jumping will have to do.
In a video posted to YouTube by boxer mum, the brown Boxer is seen in the living room walking around with a television is on in the background. Buzz starts to leave the room when a commercial for United Kingdom department store John Lewis appears on the screen. Buzz comes running back in.
He watches, seemingly transfixed, with his tail excitedly wagging. The commercial shows a little girl running outside. Buzz is ready (this is clearly his favorite commercial). As soon as the screen goes to another dog jumping on a trampoline, Buzz jumps, too.
He waits until the dog appears again. And jumps again. And the process repeats throughout the commercial.
We think Buzz is telling boxer mum he wants a trampoline for Christmas. What do you think?
GIVE HIM A TRAMPOLINE, HE DISSERVES ONE AND HE HAS ASKED FOR ONE FOR CHRISTMAS.
How stinking cute!
Lol Poor Buzz……he should get that trampoline! That is so adorable.
Yes, by all means give that precious dog a trampoline!!!!! Then you’ll have lots of opportunities for videos!!!
Yup…Buy that pup a trampoline!
Somehow the dog looks as if he had been trained to do that…he keeps looking at the the person filming for approval
OMG! Buzz is SOOO cute!!
How cute! How. An you say no to that cute face?