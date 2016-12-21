Dog Jumps For Joy Over Christmas Commercial

Have you ever seen a commercial and thought, “I just have to have that”? Maybe it was a cute jacket or latest tech gadget that you saw advertised on TV and added to your holiday wish list.

For a Boxer named Buzz, who doesn’t have the ability to write out his Christmas list, jumping will have to do.

In a video posted to YouTube by boxer mum, the brown Boxer is seen in the living room walking around with a television is on in the background. Buzz starts to leave the room when a commercial for United Kingdom department store John Lewis appears on the screen. Buzz comes running back in.

He watches, seemingly transfixed, with his tail excitedly wagging. The commercial shows a little girl running outside. Buzz is ready (this is clearly his favorite commercial). As soon as the screen goes to another dog jumping on a trampoline, Buzz jumps, too.

He waits until the dog appears again. And jumps again. And the process repeats throughout the commercial.

We think Buzz is telling boxer mum he wants a trampoline for Christmas. What do you think?