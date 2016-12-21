find a DOG
find a CAT

Dog Jumps For Joy Over Christmas Commercial

We know what he’s asking Santa for this year.

Written by
Someone really needs a trampoline.
Cari Jorgensen

Have you ever seen a commercial and thought, “I just have to have that”? Maybe it was a cute jacket or latest tech gadget that you saw advertised on TV and added to your holiday wish list.

For a Boxer named Buzz, who doesn’t have the ability to write out his Christmas list, jumping will have to do.

In a video posted to YouTube by boxer mum, the brown Boxer is seen in the living room walking around with a television is on in the background. Buzz starts to leave the room when a commercial for United Kingdom department store John Lewis appears on the screen. Buzz comes running back in.

"Wait, is that my favorite commercial?" Via boxer mum/YouTube

“Wait, is that my favorite commercial?” Via boxer mum/YouTube

He watches, seemingly transfixed, with his tail excitedly wagging. The commercial shows a little girl running outside. Buzz is ready (this is clearly his favorite commercial). As soon as the screen goes to another dog jumping on a trampoline, Buzz jumps, too.

And… jump! Via boxer mum/YouTube

And… jump! Via boxer mum/YouTube

He waits until the dog appears again. And jumps again. And the process repeats throughout the commercial.

We think Buzz is telling boxer mum he wants a trampoline for Christmas. What do you think?

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Pin ItEmail
Article Categories:
Trending

Comments

  • GIVE HIM A TRAMPOLINE, HE DISSERVES ONE AND HE HAS ASKED FOR ONE FOR CHRISTMAS.

    Carole Jackson December 21, 2016 12:17 am Reply

  • How stinking cute!

    anna December 21, 2016 3:18 am Reply

  • Lol Poor Buzz……he should get that trampoline! That is so adorable.

    Joanie December 21, 2016 3:43 am Reply

  • Yes, by all means give that precious dog a trampoline!!!!! Then you’ll have lots of opportunities for videos!!!

    Libby December 21, 2016 5:03 am Reply

  • Yup…Buy that pup a trampoline!

    J. David Scott December 21, 2016 6:32 am Reply

  • Somehow the dog looks as if he had been trained to do that…he keeps looking at the the person filming for approval

    GMG December 21, 2016 7:21 am Reply

  • OMG! Buzz is SOOO cute!!

    Judy December 21, 2016 9:49 am Reply

  • How cute! How. An you say no to that cute face?

    Suzanne Hall December 21, 2016 3:39 pm Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *