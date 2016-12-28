Dog In Scotland Eats Entire Christmas Turkey, Spends Holiday Immobilized

People sometimes complain about holiday dinners — The mashed potatoes are lumpy! I don’t like that kind of pie! The turkey is too dry! — but one family in South Ayrshire, United Kingdom, had to make alternate dinner plans on Christmas because their dog ate the entire turkey. Now how do you feel about your family’s dinner?

Bubba the dog ate owner David Barrett’s family’s Christmas turkey, according to the Daily Mail. Barrett first reported the incident on Twitter, in hilarious fashion.

No chance has ma dog just scranned the whole turkey for tomorrow — Davyyyy (@David_Barrett5) December 24, 2016

Apparently the 5-year-old cross between a Chihuahua and a Lhasa Apso surreptitiously went into the kitchen on Christmas Eve and ate the cooked bird left on the counter. (She left enough for a slim sandwich.)

The family didn’t notice anything was amiss until Bubba fell over in front of them in the living room, bloated and immobilized.

No word on a vet visit but apparently Bubba is doing all right, and the family sounded like they went to Plan B for dinner. Another plan they mentioned to the news outlet: putting Bubba on a diet.