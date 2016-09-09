Dog Decked Out In Party Dress Comforts Hospital Patients

Most people don’t like hospital stays. There is nothing much to do except stay in bed and watch TV. Some folks are lucky enough to be mobile and can walk around their hospital wing or are pushed in a wheelchair. But for the most part, staying in the hospital can be boring. So to break up the monotony, patients play board games, surf the internet or chat with visitors. For some patients, they are cheered up by a little dog in a dress.



In a video uploaded to YouTube by Anne Grantham, a dog in a red and white dress, with part of her hair in a bow, is seen prancing around a hospital floor on her hind legs. The 14-year-old dog seems to be a pro at walking on her hind legs, and some of the bystanders in the room look on in amazement.

“How do you even teach her to do that?” a woman in the room asks.

As fast as the little dog walked into the room she went on her way down the hall, presumably to see a patient. Now that is something you won’t see in a hospital too often.