Dealing With Senior Cat Diarrhea

After practicing as a veterinarian for more than 20 years and being chief of staff at Animal House of Chicago, I have treated my fair share of senior cats suffering from diarrhea. These cases have ranged from something simple, like a cat eating too many treats, to something more complex, like a senior cat with an overactive thyroid condition. I don’t like to see any cat suffering from diarrhea, but it can be especially difficult for senior cats to handle.
When a senior cat (age 11 or older) suffers from diarrhea, it’s most likely a sign of another ailment, such as pancreatitis, hyperthyroidism, or stress. Stress can be triggered by a recent move, new pets in the house, the loss of a pet and many other things. Think about anything that might have changed recently in your cat’s life. You and your veterinarian might have to play detective to determine the cause of your senior cat’s diarrhea.
Knowing the cause of the diarrhea is the first step to preventing any recurrence. Overactive thyroid, food allergies, kidney failure, cancer, poisoning (from houseplants, rat poison, human medications, etc.), parasites and infectious disease, among other things), can result in diarrhea. Obtain veterinary assistance if the cause isn’t apparent or it is an ongoing problem. A food with fewer allergens or treatments for a disease might reduce or eliminate the diarrhea.
Is It Diarrhea?
The signs of diarrhea can be quite diverse in any age cat. Frequent, urgent pooping of loose, watery stools are the classic signs that your senior cat has diarrhea. And a cat who has a bout of watery poop and then continues to strain is not suffering from constipation; it truly is diarrhea.
The following signs of illness often accompany diarrhea: fever, lethargy, malaise, loss of appetite and dehydration.
Check your indoor cat’s litter box if you suspect diarrhea. If your cat goes outside, you’ll have to observe him go, or look for his poop after. If your cat is producing loose, watery stools and it persists for more than a day, take a sample to your veterinarian.
Is It An Emergency?
Senior cats, along with kittens and small-sized adult cats, are at special risk of becoming dehydrated from even a single episode of diarrhea. Use this checklist to determine if you need to rush to your veterinarian or can wait a day.
- If your cat seems OK after a single bout of diarrhea, it may be safe to simply monitor him. However, if you notice any lethargy, fever or change in behavior, call your veterinarian for an appointment as soon as possible.
- If your cat seems fine but has recurrent episodes of diarrhea that do not seem to be resolving, call your veterinarian for a non-emergency appointment.
- If your cat is passing blood in his stools or if you notice any weakness or other signs of debilitation along with the diarrhea, contact your veterinarian immediately and have your cat seen as soon as possible. Red blood in the poop usually indicates a problem with the lower intestine/colon or rectum. Black blood in the poop usually indicates a more serious problem higher up in the digestive tract.
- If there is no blood, call your vet and ask about over-the-counter medications or options for at-home treatments for your cat. Because there are so many causes of diarrhea, the treatment will vary.
What Care Can You Offer At Home?
Changing Food: If your senior cat has a bout of diarrhea but is acting normal and seems otherwise healthy, ask your veterinarian if you should withhold food (but not water) for 12 hours. After 12 hours of withholding food only, offer your cat a bland food that is fat-free. Some options are a fat-free prepared/canned cat food, cooked, ground turkey and canned 100 percent pumpkin. If canned pumpkin is not easily found, try fresh, cooked sweet potato.
Pets with diarrhea usually tolerate and digest pumpkin or sweet potato. Mix together equal parts turkey and pumpkin and feed it to your cat in small amounts, upping the frequency until the diarrhea resolves. If the diarrhea does not resolve in the first two to three days on a bland diet, consult your veterinarian if you haven’t already. A bland ground beef and rice diet is another option, but it will have a higher fat content, and the rice might ferment in your cat’s gut and make him gassy.
For some cases of diarrhea, it may be necessary to modify the diet permanently. Special foods may need to be given in order to avoid certain ingredients, add fiber to the diet and decrease the fat intake, or increase digestibility.
Natural Remedies: If you wish, consult your veterinarian to determine whether some natural remedies might work for your cat’s age and state of health. Slippery elm might ease diarrhea by reducing GI inflammation and providing a non-irritating source of fiber to bulk the stool and slow its transit through the GI tract. Peppermint or chamomile may help ease the cramps and other unpleasant GI symptoms that come with diarrhea. Homeopathic podophyllum is also a good remedy to keep on hand to help reduce some of the side effects associated with intermittent diarrhea. Consult your veterinarian for all dosage recommendations.
Metamucil can also be used to help resolve diarrhea. Adding half a teaspoon of Metamucil into your cat’s food with each feeding, especially if he has soft poop, often normalizes the poop.
Water Is Important
A senior cat suffering diarrhea needs more water by whatever means possible. Diarrhea causes fluid loss, and the electrolytes in those fluids are essential to help control important physiologic functions. Pedialyte is an over-the-counter electrolyte beverage designed for infants and children and can be added to your cat’s water in a ratio of anywhere from 10 to 50 percent Pedialyte to water. It comes in several different flavors, but I find the original, clear, unflavored variety to be the most accepted by cats.
If your veterinarian determines your senior cat is dehydrated, supplemental fluids may be given either via intravenous or subcutaneous route. Drinking is no longer sufficient to make up for the dehydration because the liquids pass through the cat too rapidly to be properly absorbed.
To detect dehydration, gently pinch the normally loose skin at the back of the neck. The skin snaps right back down in a properly hydrated cat. If the pinched skin flattens slowly or remains tented, the cat is dehydrated. A dehydrated cat needs immediate veterinary care.
What Will Happen At The Vet’s?
Bring your senior cat to the veterinarian if his diarrhea continues for more than a day, or if you observe lethargy, vomiting, fever, dark-colored or bloody stools, straining to defecate, decreased appetite or unexplained weight loss.
Your veterinarian will examine your senior cat for underlying illnesses, and most likely take a sample of poop to check for the presence of internal parasites, overgrowth of bacteria or other fecal abnormalities. Your vet may also conduct blood work to identify other possible causes of the diarrhea.
Other diagnostic tests that might be recommended include X-rays, ultrasound, cultures, endoscopy and biopsy. The diagnostic tests performed and treatment recommended will depend on how the long the diarrhea has been present and the severity of your cat’s condition.
Parasites: If parasites are present, your veterinarian will prescribe the appropriate de-wormer and/or other medication needed. Not all de-wormers kill every kind of parasite, so the exact type of parasite(s) must be identified and the appropriate anti-parasitic medication(s) selected. In many cases, de-worming must be repeated one or more times over a few weeks or more. Keep things clean to remove the worm eggs from the environment.
Bacteria: If bacteria are causing the diarrhea, your veterinarian will prescribe the appropriate antibiotic(s). Antibiotics may also be given if the intestine has been damaged (e.g., blood in the poop may indicate an injured intestine) and there is a chance that the injury could allow bacteria from the intestine into the bloodstream, possibly causing severe disease.
A motility drug, one that slows down how quickly food moves through the GI tract, may or may not be used. It could do more harm than good if the cause of the diarrhea is from a toxin or bacterial infection. That’s why it’s important to have an accurate diagnosis before using such a drug.
Other Facts, Warnings And Advice About Senior Cat Diarrhea
Keep these in mind when treating diarrhea in your senior cat:
- Although it happens, cats are not prone to diarrhea.
- Cats who frequently have hairballs may also experience periodic bouts of diarrhea, but this may indicate another problem, like inflammatory bowel disease, that needs to be investigated.
- Cats who spend a lot of time outdoors may be at an increased risk for internal parasites or ingestion of inappropriate food, which could lead to diarrhea. If your cat goes outside, check that your neighbors are not feeding him. Eating too much or eating food he is not used to can give a cat diarrhea. Poisonous plants are also a concern. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center has a list of toxic and non-toxic plants on its website.
- Avoid giving your cat dairy foods, no matter how much he may seem to like them! Almost all cats enjoy the taste of milk or yogurt, but some adult cats do not have a sufficient amount of lactase, the enzyme necessary for the digestion of dairy products. Undigested lactose moves to the large intestine, where it ferments — and can cause a cat to have gas or diarrhea.
- If you decide to switch your cat’s food, introduce it gradually, mixing it with the old brand in increasing amounts over a period of days to ensure an easier transition for your pet’s GI tract.
- Over-the-counter remedies like Pepto Bismol and Kaopectate can be dangerous to cats due to salicylate toxicity. These should not be used! Always check with your veterinarian on the correct medication and dosage for the weight and age of your cat.
- If anyone in your household also has diarrhea, take your cat to the vet and the person to the doctor right away. Some microscopic parasites (Giardia and toxoplasmosis) can cross species boundaries and can be difficult to eliminate. These parasites have the potential to become life-threatening to small children, elderly adults and those with compromised health.
- Remember that your cat cannot control the diarrhea. So please do not scold your cat for the accidents. He cannot help it and adding stress may only make his diarrhea worse.
- Consult your veterinarian. Your veterinarian will ask you a series of questions to determine the severity of the diarrhea. When did the diarrhea start? How many bowel movements has your cat had? What does the poop look like? Is your cat uncomfortable?
- Know the signs of an emergency. Call you veterinarian immediately if your cat has diarrhea and:
- Blood in the diarrhea or the poop is black or tarry
- You suspect your cat may have eaten something toxic or poisonous
- A fever, is depressed or seems dehydrated, or if your cat’s gums are pale or yellow
- Appears to be in pain or discomfort
- Is also vomiting
Thank you, this has been very helpful !
Our senior cat has chronic diarrhea. We have been to the vet countless times and she is on meds (flagyl and prednisilone). She gets pure organic cooked chicken and Balance IT vitamins. In other words, to the best of my understanding, we have done everything that we can within reason to treat her diarrhea. Xrays and ultrasounds have shown nothing.
We are down to managing her twice-daily diarrhea, about half of which goes in the box (we have multiple boxes around the house, including one right under the dining room table, one of her favorite spots).
My question is–has anybody figured out a reasonable way to manage diarrhea in the box? It won’t scoop out with a normal scooper litter scooper. I could use a non-sieve spoon but there is so much loss of litter and we use an expensive natural litter (Shwheat). Has anybody figured out an easy way to maintain a litter box for a cat with chronic diarrhea? I think probably the best way is to have multiple medium sized plastic boxes, use a minimum amount of litter, then when she has her diarrhea in the box, just dump the entire box, soak it, scrub it back out, and cycle it back in the house when there is need for another one.
If anybody has found a good solution for this nasty problem, I’d appreciate hearing about it! Thanks.
My older cat won’t use a litter tray with litter in it. She always went when she was youngerout but now as she started going inside, I put puppy pads in the trays . Don’t know if that would help or be any cheaper but is certainly easy to lift out when soiled.
Hi Anne,
I don’t have a solution to the litter box issue, but please don’t let the diarrhea continue. I’ve been living with that with my elderly cat and it reached a point where he’s become extremely thin. Ongoing, untreated diarrhea can become life-threatening. I don’t know if you know the underlying cause of your kitty’s diarrhea or not. It could be from many things, but only a vet could diagnose properly. I did find a solution to the problem using natural supplements. I am not trying to sell anything here, nor will I get a commission. I’m telling you this from one cat lover to another – go to vitalityscience.com. They have supplements that have worked and gotten the diarrhea under control for my elderly kitty. I wish you and your kitty the best.
Hi Jo Ann – I gave a 14 yo kitty who has had undiagnosable constant diarrhea for eight months now and is frighteningly thin. She also lacks most of her teeth. Besides being emaciated, her spirit and energy are decent and her appetite surprisingly strong. I have her on soft food mixed with psyllium husk powder. But of course all that does is provide a little bit of bulk to her watery stool. Can you be more specific about the supplements you’ve used successfully with your kitty? Thank you!
We have 4 cat. trying to find which cat is pooping outside the litter box. It is tan pudding consistency most of the time. then sometime a little more formed but softer. It is our older female cat and also noticed she has lost some weight and her fur is not as smooth and nice. This has been going on for weeks now. I have to get her using the litter box. What can i put her on to get he poop normal and back to the right color.
Just wondering if you ever found out the cause of your cats diarrhea. My senior cat also has diarrhea twice a day and is like tan pudding also. He has been treated for a bacterial infection but the diarrhea remains.He is otherwise happy. Just strange that all these cats have the same symptoms! He is on a special bland diet.Nothing seems to work.
Add one more to the list of cats with exact same tan pudding squirt issue (thin & hair not so good either. She’s 19 years old, so I thought at first it was just age. Now I’m not so sure. She has 3 companion kitty’s who are all basically fine (different ages except one). Sure would be nice to know what this is from! And even better, how to stop it.
BTW – we use scoopable litter and, so long as she goes in the box, it just scoops right out. The floor/carpet, however… ha! That’s another story.
Laura psyllium husk powder is for constipation. Did someone tell you to give that to your cat? That could be why your cat has constant diarrhea and is very thin. Try stopping the psyllium husk powder for a week or so and see how your cat feels.
We use doggy poop pads. Our DOYLE CANT seem to get in the cat box fast enough. Sadly we put them all over the floor. Enough to make it easy for him. He still gets some on the floor but that’s the best we’ve come up with. We first tried multiple boxes. I hope that helps. 🙂
Dog poop bags work for us, two hands inside the bag scoop all the poop and surrounding litter, works really well….. But my word what a smell from such a little animal
Dear Anne
Just searching for something else and found your question. Was a vet nurse years ago – suggest a consultation with a vet who has studied TCM Chinese acupuncture. There is a website – tvcm.com in the States which trains vets worldwide. I am fairly sure you will be able to have treatment for the cause of the diarrhoea. Also I don’t know whether your cat goes outside, but offer some unsprayed grass may help with the digestion and no side effects. Good Luck Heather
Our elderly cat with diarrhea was just diagnosed with lymphoma. Cat expert vet said lymphoma and irritable bowel syndrome are both common in elderly cats. Lymphoma is treatable in cats.
Today I brought my 16 year old cat to the vet for the second time for diarrhea ongoing for about 10-14 dats. Initially her treatment included topical single dose for worms/parasites, single dose of flagyl and subQ fluids for dehydration and six days of kitty probiotics. She did well initially but now she’s not eating. She’s losing weight and today the vet suggested an ultrasound to look at her intestines for possible lymphoma or inflammatory bowel disease and blood work – all happening tomorrow. I hope she doesn’t have anything serious. Any thoughts?
I have the same problem with an older cat. Skin and bone and dark dark runny stools. She has hyperthyroidism and is getting the appropriate medicine twice a day. Has an appetite but does not put on weight. I think she was 4lbs. I am going to try some metamucil. Seems to be a daunting problem with older cats and difficult to solve. Very good write up responses from others with the same problems are assuring. I think we will just have to learn to live with it.
Ron Metamucil is for constipation i’m not sure why you would give that to an animal with diarrhea? Someone else was giving their cat with diarrhea psyllium husk powder which is also for constipation. if your animal has diarrhea take them to the vet and make sure your giving them something that helps them.
Same problem here. Just got the vet to visit my 16 year old cat for loose stools with a drop of blood too. He told me she s very strong although very thin. She s eating a lot too. Giving her rodogyl for any infection she might have. I think it s her age, but I don t know if she s in pain or not .Although she s the love of my life I wouldn t want her to suffer .
Hi all. I’m sad to hear about your pets but feel I understand your situation. I too have a 16+ year old Tabby, with constant diarrhea, and each time he uses the box 10% is in the box-the rest, well lets just say he likes to think “outside the box.” I put plastic garbage bags in the box, litter on top. I also place a garbage bag on the cement floor under box to catch the “misfires.” He’s eating but at this point he’s enjoying kitty treats most-kind of like when we all like to eat junk food. Keep plenty of water available. I know my cat enjoys outside water-chilled and fresh. We took our cat to the vet. We ran some simple blood tests and he’s suffering from renal failure. He has lost 5 lbs in the last 2 years. It is time to do the humane thing. Although he still goes outside and likes to eat, its becoming a quality of life issue for him and for us. It’s one of the hardest things anyone has to do. Each day that passes takes us closer to a holiday which always seems to make the loss harder. Anyway, do the right thing for your pet. I consider this a therapy session right now. Thanks for listening.
I just wanted to make a suggestion for people are having problems with diarrhea outside of the Box.
Or with older cats, I use a flat bottom 64 gallons sterilite tub for Cat Boxe,s I started this because I had a cat that was about 6 1/2 feet long from nose to tail; He just didn’t fit in a standard size box.
You can get the extra large tall ones with the sides, and you can cut a little opening out on the sides for an older cat, or you can put a large block of wood that they can climb up onto to get into the box. This helps to keep whatever problems you’re having inside the box not on the walls on the floors.
If you’re concerned that the sides are sharp you can always take a butane lighter to to smooth the mall slightly but my cats became very comfortable getting in out of the box. Even the the one that is sick.
If you’re concerned that your cat can’t get in and out of one of these boxes used the lid of the lower cited boxes up against the wall to minimize any mess.
When scooping litter always make sure that you have a scoop with a sharp flat edge on it that you can come in from underneath and scoop it up. My cat tends to poop in the same spot in the box regardless of the size of the box, so I know if I just come in underneath that spot I generally get most of what’s there.
The STERLITE boxes are relatively inexpense. Target sells them for as little as $9 apiece after Christmas.
Be sure when you look for one you look for one that with the flat is the bottom the actually have one that has a 95% flatbottom on it. I found the people who have trouble moving the boxes the ones with the wheels are sometimes helpful but it is an issue because the bottom of the boxes and flat.
I keep one or two extras around so that when they need to be cleaned out I always have a fresh box that can be filled.
If I wash it and need it immediately, I drop hairdryer down the bottom of the empty box where the little droplets are left in order to get it completely dry prior to putting the litter in. Need I say that you don’t want to put a hair dryer on top of a large amount of water or more sure of this is a relatively dry box that you just want to make sure it’s completely dry by adding the hairdryer into it, don’t electrocute yourself.
I get 42 pounds of litter from Cosco, it’s the cheapest litter you can get, as far as I know.
With the least amount of stinky scent, (nothing worse than the smell of fruity poop all over the house)
I don’t have to worry about the cat coming in contact with odors or scents that they may be sensitive to to begin with.
I also do just as the woman suggested up above, I cut grass from outdoors, (I caution you on this, I don’t use any pesticides, sprays, or anything toxic in my yard. So I don’t have to worry about that) you can go out and purchase wheatgrass for cats, they tend not to like it as much as wild grass, in the very beginning. So clip it down a couple of times, and just keep a couple of pots growing. I take a small plastic container and I put rocks in the bottom of i. I rinse the grass off thoroughly, they only like the nice tender ends, and then I add more rocks to the top so it’s almost just like eating the grass out of the ground.
With my healthy cats I use plain been a fiber, this helps to keep their anal ducts clear and keep them regular helps pushed through hairballs.
My sick kitty seems to be very sensitive to anything outside of cat food, so I’m now going to try Pro-PECTALIN, it’s a digestive SUPPLEMENT, with probiotics. I believe it’s just bentonite clay & pectin, with added probiotics, its supposed to minimize diarrhea.
I hope that at least one person finds this information useful. I’ll never buy another regular CATBox as long as I live, my kitties deserve a great big large clean box to go to the bathroom in.
I have three cats I have five boxes, 2 are outside in my Catio and three are inside the house.
By the way the Catio that I have is a dog DOG kennel! that’s a 6 x 6 x6 by 12, Costco had on sale for $380. It was a great purchase. I had to do some minor modifications for rain issues, which are a few and far between in central California, but the kitties love it.
I have an 8 year old cat that came with diarrhea and vomits, usually, just once a day. (The person I got her from is not forthcoming with the truth.) my kitty’s been to two different Vets multiple times. They did extensive blood work, medicated her for parasites, given her antibiotics, given her anti-diarrhea medication and treated her with prednisolone. I have fed her steamed or boiled chicken, prescription foods, Royal Canin selected protein and hydrolized protein, Purina Veterinary Gastroenteric, and Science Diet z/d all in canned and dry. I even tried a raw diet but she wouldn’t touch it. Nothing has worked. I’m at my whits end. I don’t know what to do from here. I’m trying desperately to save her but I’ve run out of options, short of having them open her up and I really don’t want to do that. I just don’t see that helping her. Is there anyone out there that has any answers? Please, I will be forever grateful for any help.