Cat’s Mind Is Completely Blown By Tiny Cat Toy

Sometimes, the things you see right in front of you are too bonkers to comprehend.
That’s certainly what happened in a video uploaded to YouTube by Cole and Marmalade when a cat watched a coin disappear into a cat piggy bank.
The cat’s owner places a coin on top of the piggy bank, and the toy cat inside the box reaches up and pulls the coin into the box with its paw.
It’s a simple act by a simple toy, right?
Then the camera zooms in to see the cat — the Marmalade part of the Cole and Marmalade duo — watching this all go down from across the room.
And the expression on Marmalade’s face is absolutely priceless.
We think it’s safe to say… cat’s mind = blown.
Where can I find this “catty bank”……???????
That thing is brilliant! I need one for MY cats!
I paid $30 for that bank, thinking how the cat could entertain itself, just by touching that coin deposit spot. I THOUGHT it could be taught to activate it, just by watching me or by me placing her paw on it. I guess all 5 of my cats must be dumb because I never could get them to start it. They tried to GRAB the paw that came out, they were fascinated by this bank, but I always had to stay right there with them to activate the paw.