Cat’s Mind Is Completely Blown By Tiny Cat Toy

This cat cannot comprehend what just happened with a cat toy.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?

Sometimes, the things you see right in front of you are too bonkers to comprehend.

That’s certainly what happened in a video uploaded to YouTube by Cole and Marmalade when a cat watched a coin disappear into a cat piggy bank.

The cat’s owner places a coin on top of the piggy bank, and the toy cat inside the box reaches up and pulls the coin into the box with its paw.

Via Cole and Marmalade/YouTube

It’s a kitty piggy bank. NBD. Via Cole and Marmalade/YouTube

It’s a simple act by a simple toy, right?

Then the camera zooms in to see the cat — the Marmalade part of the Cole and Marmalade duo — watching this all go down from across the room.

Ummm.... WTF? Via Cole and Marmalade/YouTube

“Everything I thought I knew about life is a lie.” Via Cole and Marmalade/YouTube

And the expression on Marmalade’s face is absolutely priceless.

We think it’s safe to say… cat’s mind = blown.

  • Where can I find this “catty bank”……???????

    Marie Louise April 6, 2016 6:18 am Reply

  • That thing is brilliant! I need one for MY cats!

    Jule1 April 7, 2016 7:04 pm Reply

  • I paid $30 for that bank, thinking how the cat could entertain itself, just by touching that coin deposit spot. I THOUGHT it could be taught to activate it, just by watching me or by me placing her paw on it. I guess all 5 of my cats must be dumb because I never could get them to start it. They tried to GRAB the paw that came out, they were fascinated by this bank, but I always had to stay right there with them to activate the paw.

    Lynda December 30, 2016 11:23 am Reply

