Cat’s Matted Fur So Bad It’s Unbelievable

Animal shelters do amazing work. They offer refuge to pets in bad situations and find homes for homeless dogs and cats. But on the internet, everyone is a target, and a recent kind act by one shelter has received a lot of criticism.

Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, recently took in a cat so matted that people couldn’t believe the pictures were real, their Facebook page shows.

“This poor cat was brought to our clinic yesterday after her elderly owner passed away,” the post about the cat read. “She suffered from severe matting (dreadlocks, really), the likes of which had been neglected for years. Our Medical team shaved off the pounds of intertwined fur from her body &, needless to say, this cat is feeling so much better now!”

It went on to say that a distant relative will be taking the cat, and to please think about the elderly in your neighborhood and consider helping their animals.



Sweet and considerate, right? The internet wasn’t having it. Here are some of the comments on the pictures.

Other comments accused the rescue of making this up for attention. The response from the rescue group was calm but firm. (We might not have been so nice.)

“Our technicians deal with enough extreme cases on a constant basis, we don’t need to fabricate abuse,” Emily Peretti wrote in a post that showed the severed mats.

One woman who appeared to be the main groomer of the cat refuted many accusations of fakery. She had a lot to respond to, so she thought a video would quiet everyone. You can see it here.

“And I’ve been a vet tech for 11 yrs in a shelter dealing with awful things and neglect and I have never seen anything like this…I can’t explain it. All I can say is it is real and it was terrible to see. Though I got much satisfaction from shaving the poor girl!” Jenn Levitzki commented further along in the thread.

It’s perplexing to think that some folks believe shelter workers have enough time on their hands — after feeding pets and giving them checkups and cleaning kennels and facilitating foster homes and working adoption events — to make up a story like this. Then again, this is a such a sad case that it’s unbelievable. Let’s let it be a lesson that neglect is real, and we have to work to prevent it.