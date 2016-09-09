Cats Get Into Everything — Except The World’s Largest Volcano

Cats hop on counters. Cats climb trees. Cats can scale walls. But one place cats can’t get into is the biggest volcano in the world.

The National Park Service has built a 5-mile-long fence around Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii to keep out cats, The Washington Post reports. Although the terrain is steep and covered with lava, cats have been climbing it, but the 6-foot-tall barrier is believed to keep them now at bay.

According to the news outlet, it’s the longest anti-cat fence in the United States. The barrier will enclose 600 acres of 8,000- to 10,000-foot-high terrain. It’s meant to protect endangered petrel seabirds — known in Hawaiian as ‘u’au — in their preferred breeding territory.

Plus, the cats won’t get hot toes. We consider this a good compromise.