Boston Terrier Says Hello Back To Man On Walk

Parrots and even parakeets are known to have the capability to mimic the human voice. Dogs? Well, not so much. But there is a Boston Terrier dog somewhere in the world who has an uncanny human “Hello.” That’s right, this little dog’s bark sounds so much like a man’s “Hello” that the man who shot the video couldn’t stop laughing at the resemblance.



A man and some friends apparently happened upon the Boston Terrier and a bigger black dog standing behind a wrought-iron gate. When the little terrier barks, it sounds so much like a raspy hello that the folks in front of the gate can’t stop laughing.

Or perhaps the man was mimicking the dog’s bark to sound like the dog? Either way, the short little clip shows a cute little dog greeting some folks with a cute little bark… err “Hello!”