Best Dog Vines Of 2016

Vine is a weird and wonderful place. The short clips manage to pack so much punch in just a few seconds. Some are funny. Some are cute. Some are downright strange. And it will soon all come to an end.

Twitter, which owns Vine, announced plans in October 2016 to shut down the app. The company has yet to announce an exact date for the closure.

As 2016 comes to an end — and with it, the eventual shutdown of Vine — it’s a great time to look back on all of the dog videos that made us laugh, smile and occasionally scratch our heads in confusion. Let’s enjoy the best Vine had to offer this year while we can.