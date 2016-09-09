Before And After Pics Of Pets Hearing That They Are Good Boys And Girls Will Make Your Year

Dogs seem to understand key phrases we say and “good boy” and “good girl” are maybe the most key. The dogs can hear it and they feel pretty excited about it.

That’s why a series of pictures stemming from a post by reddit user “JavaReallySucks” that showed a pic titled “dog before and after being called a good boy” has taken off. Other people started sharing and the results are pretty amazing.

See for yourself!

1. The Original

Here’s the picture that started the thread. So happy!

2. The Golden Boys

Another smiley guy. And a friend who might want to join the fun.

3. The Doubter

“Aw, go on. Get outta here.”

4. The Game-Changer

“Who, me? Aw, shucks!”

5. The Dog Who Has Other Things Going On

This dog thinks it’s nice and all that you said that but can’t really talk because WTF IS WITH THIS TREAT RIGHT HERE?

6. And Then There’s Cats

Cats … care a little less about the whole good girl/boy thing.

7. Cats Aren’t Too Excited About It

What. Ever.

8. In Fact, They Can Be Downright Mad

“What did you just say?”

9. So Tell A Parrot Instead

Here’s a happy face for you. And a happy entire head.