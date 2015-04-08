Are Your Cats Playing Or Fighting?

Bam! Pow! Hiss! MEOW! When you see your two cats on the floor chasing each other and batting with their paws, it can be easy to confuse the good-natured playing, or roughhousing, with actual fighting. Several feline behaviorists weigh in on the signals that can help you tell the difference and provide tips on when and how to break it up.
First off, cats play rougher than we might think.
“They play rougher than we would allow our children to play,” says Beth Adelman, MS, a certified cat behavior consultant in Brooklyn, New York.
But play is a crucial part of any cat’s development. Play is displayed starting when kittens are very young, and it’s how cats fine-tune the use of their teeth and claws and practice important life skills, such as hunting, explains Kat Miller, Ph.D, a certified applied animal behaviorist with the ASPCA in New Jersey.
“Usually, kittens teach each other early on that biting or scratching too hard in play ends the game,” Miller says.
Playing Vs. Fighting: What To Look For
The experts agree that the key to deciphering whether cats are playing or fighting is to observe their body language. Look for these signs that indicate play:
- Biting is minimal
- Claws tend to be retracted
- Nobody’s fur is puffed up
- No bottle-brush tail
- Ears should be mostly up
Also check for reciprocity.
“There can be chasing, but not relentless chasing,” Miller says. “Typically they take turns. But if one is always the chaser and the chase-ee, that’s not a good sign.”
Finally, listen for the sounds that accompany the body language. According to Adelman, play vocalization is meowing, not growling or hissing.
One of the most common signals isn’t all that reliable, as it turns out. Tails will lash either way, Adelman says.
Managing Stressful Situations
If you just brought home a new cat, observe interactions between the cats closely. This can be a stressful time for both your new and existing cats, and fighting may ensue.
Jane Ehrlich, feline behaviorist and owner of Cattitude Feline Behavior in Phoenix, Arizona, recommends you begin by having the cats learn about each other through smell first, then seeing each other, followed by a watchful introduction.
“Introduce some interaction, supervised,” she says. “You watch their body language. When you’re doing the face-to-face in increments, you see how they interact with each other.”
“The more patient you are and let the cat interact with you and the other cat when they feel safe, the more they will interact,” Adelman adds.
Even if the goal is for the two cats to play with each other, you are still very much part of the equation.
“Once cats have been successfully introduced, mutual playtime with both of them can be a great way for them to learn to enjoy each other’s presence, and may even get them started playing with each other,” Miller says. “Use two toys simultaneously at first to prevent one cat from monopolizing the fun.”
And it’s not just the new cat who feels anxiety.
“When a newbie comes into a home, the smells are an immediate indication that an intruder is there,” says Colleen Wilson, DVM, resident with the American College of Veterinary Behaviourists and practicing veterinarian in Osgoode, Ontario, Canada. “The initial cat may start stressing about his resources (food, water, litter pan, etc.) and want to fend the ‘intruder’ off.”
Miller agrees.
“A cat who has been an ‘only child’ for most or all of its life will not have had much opportunity to develop the feline social skills necessary to successfully cohabitate with another feline,” she says. “This can lead to territorial, defensive, fearful or very rough behavior with the newcomer, making integration a rocky road indeed.”
Pay particular attention to situations in which you are introducing a young cat to a senior kitty.
“The playful antics of the youngster are often overwhelming for the less active cat, and this can lead to tension, defensive aggression or withdrawal by the elder,” says Miller.
Using a toy can help when a kitten is being a kitten and an older cat is, well, having none of it.
“You need to redirect the younger cat with a toy to play with you,” Adelman says. “It’s redirecting the energy and giving them something appropriate to play with.”
Breaking Up The Fight
Finally, if you do have two cats who play too roughly, there are several things you can do to break it up. But first, here’s what not to do.
“Cats should never be left to ‘fight it out,’” Miller says. “This can lead to serious damage to the cats and to their relationship.”
Instead, Miller considers a responsible pet owner a combination of parent and referee.
“They are there to supervise and help set the stage for successful, positive interactions but ready to jump in if things spin out of control,” she says. “Every parent knows that even gentle, appropriate play can quickly turn rough and aggressive, requiring intervention.”
But be careful how you intervene.
“Never put your hands in there or try to pick up one of the cats,” Adelman says. “You will get bit or scratched and it will hurt. Say ‘hey,’ clap or make another loud noise. See if you can chase one into a room and lock the door. Grab a towel or blanket and throw it over both of them. Typically that startles them enough to let go of each other. Grab one under the towel and relocate it and give everyone 20 minutes. No scolding, no drama.”
Wilson has an additional tactic.
“If the owner needs to stop an interaction with two cats, it is really helpful that they have a ‘come’ command already trained, so that if the cats know when the owner shakes the treat bag, and they come, they get a treat,” she says. “This would only work if the owner knows how to read their cats’ body language and interrupt the cats before an interaction escalates to an impossible breakup.”
Whether you have a “grumpy cat” and a new kitten, or two cats of similar age, your vigilance in reading — and paying attention to — their body language can mean the difference between a happy household and one filled with tension.
“Play is healthy, fun and educates them,” Ehrlich says. “It’s just a matter of if the other cat a victim or a willing partner.”
If these tips aren’t working for you, you may need to bring in a specialist. Consider the following resources:
I have two cats. One is about 6 years old, and he has no claws. He’s also neutered, and his name is Blackie. Vader, my other cat lives outdoors, because I still live with my parents and they only allow one cat inside. He is a Tom cat and has his claws. He’s probably a year old or so, and he’s very sweet. I’ve been trying to integrate them, get them used to each other, for when the day comes and I move out, they can live peacefully together. Initially, Blackie did not like the intrusion of his home; he hissed at the younger one. He has gotten over this, and now he likes Vader. He smells him and even rubs against him sometimes. Now the problem is Vader. When Blackie is smelling him, sometimes he smacks him. Other times, he’ll randomly rush at him. Today, however, they were playing with each other. I have a folding door, and they were on opposite sides. They were both sticking their paws under and messing with each other. Vader would stick his head through the opening and Blackie smacked at him! I couldn’t tell if it was in good faith, which is what brought me to this article. I figured that was normal for cats, but then they were up on their hind legs and acting like lions kind of. I couldn’t tell if there was biting but I know the claws could only be on one end. I’m worried about them, I want them to be able to live together when that time comes and be fine by themselves.
Sorry, but your parents have doomed your outside cat to a shorter and unhealthy lifespan. No cat should ever live outdoors according to the expert cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy. Especially a cat without claws. Better to re-home the cat.
I have a 11 year old male cat and recently got a kitten and at first they hissed at each other and now they are running around chasing each other and hiting each other is that fighting or just playing?
I have 9 cats, 8 are indoor only. Lots of playing, minimal fighting. I do have a male that was relentlessly chasing one of my females. We tried every trick in the book but our vet eventually diagnosed him with a mood disorder and now he’s on prozac. It’s been great, everyone seems much happier now and there’s very little chasing. We went from all day, every day to only a few times a month. Medicating him was a last resort but I’m glad I tried it.
….a squirt bottle works wonders
The article is perfect timing for us. We have just introduced a 6 month Somali kitten to out 3 year Bengal. (Both rescues) the wee guy is relentless chasing the big guys tail and claiming his favourite spots. That said the body language is, in the main, not aggressive. The article is so useful. Thanks a million
We have just bought a 3 n half month old male kitten into our house. Our adult cat is just over 1 years of age. We have introduced them slowely and they have supervised play times. But only lasts a few minutes as the older cat seems to get a bit too rough for the kitten. Jumping, chasing, pawing and the occasional biting but doesn’t seem to be too hard yet! Is this normal behavior and this anything else we can do? I have read about feliway is this a good option?
My cats fur is never up but my unneutered kitten is 6 months old and makes my 3 year old cry real loud how do I stop this?
I’ve had the exact same problem with my cats, and living in a small apartment has definitely made things worse with the situation. I’ve had my two cats acting like this for almost a year, and I still have found nothing to help with the situation, the younger cat always go back to the older whether I redirect his attention or anything, its like there is no permanent solution. I tried to wait it out, but the attacks only get more and more consistent, I guess I am just going to have to split them up.
We have a 12-week old male kitten we’ve had for 4 weeks. We just got another 8-week old make kitten. The younger one is 2 lbs and the older one is 3 lbs. and much stronger. They seem to be playing but the older one wins the battle and is just relentlessly pursuing the younger one. There seems to be a lot of biting though the younger one doesn’t seem to be trying to hide. So we’re still trying to decide whether the interaction is healthy. Any advice?
A kitten shouldn’t be leaving its mother at eight weeks old. At that age they haven’t gained the necessary social skills. They’re just too young.
Reliable cat breeders will not let kittens go to new homes before they reach thirteen weeks old as, by that age, they have acquired all the appropriate interaction skills whilst still being adaptable to new situations.
We just recently introduced two new cats (from my sister’s house) to our new cats. Asa (new cat) was declawed and missing a hind leg when my sister fostered him. He often growls at Leo (original cat) and Sango (new cat), but recently his body language says he’s playing. I’ve always considered growling a bad sign (I’ve had cats since I was very small), but I’ve never had a declawed cat before. I’m wondering if his growling is not necessarily bad, but that he uses it instead of swiping because of the lack of claws. He’s very friendly with me and my mom, and while initial interactions with Leo were tense, they’ve been sniffing and being near each other without hissing or swiping. Asa might still growl though. They’ve all been known to sleep near each other, and Sango even now gets along with our two dogs. The biggest fights seem to be over who gets to sleep on my bed with me. (they’ve all attached to me for some reason, which creates drama when someone wants my lap and someone else is already in it. Sango just crawls on top of whoever is there, and Leo will attempt to get on my shoulders instead. Very fun when I’m trying to play XBox. 😛
I have adopted my first kitten a few months ago. His name is Oliver and he’s been an only child here since we’ve had him. I would say he’s about 9 months old now, neutered but not declawed. We decided to adopt another kitten about 3 weeks ago, a 5 month old named Ciri. At first, they had a rough start getting used to each other, with both of them hissing and growling at each other. But they have made some improvements. They even sleep with me sometimes together. The problem now is it seems like Oliver can’t stop following Ciri around. He’ll pounce on her and paw at her, with her retorting with hisses and growls sometimes. Other times, it feels like they are playing, but it isn’t as quite like everyone else’s experience of mock fights. I usually separate them when it gets out of hand, or I pull out the spray bottle. It’s gotten where I’ll pull it out and Oliver leaves her alone, but only for a moment. I’m not sure if it’s their own way of playing (because they are still very young), or if he’s actually scaring her. What do you guys suggest?
My 12 1/2 female cat spayed cat blossom bats and hisses at the 5 yr.old spayed cat gypsy girl then gypsy girl bats back what does this mean