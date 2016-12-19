All Dogs At A Colorado Shelter Adopted During Holiday Adoption Event

The Humane Society of the Pike’s Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado, announced yesterday that just one day after its “Bring Them Home for the Holidays” adoption event, where the facility waived adoption fees for all dogs and cats 5 years and older, all 23 of its dogs and 25 cats were adopted.

“What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate!” the society wrote on its Facebook page December 19.

“Since it started Sunday morning, we have adopted out 60 cats and 41 dogs. We can’t thank our donors enough for making this promotion possible, Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, told Petcha.com. “And we would also like to thank the Pikes Peak Region community for adopting and helping us get so many deserving cats and dogs into new homes for the holidays.”

All dogs that were available on the first day of the event were adopted, and on the second day of the event, an additional eight dogs that were brought in from another shelter were adopted as well. Eleven cats were also adopted on the first day of the event.

“Although we’ve come close to adopting out all of our available dogs before, Monday was the first time we succeeded and had our dogs kennels completely empty!” Pressley told Petcha.com. “Our staff was so excited they just couldn’t resist jumping inside for a photo opportunity. Seeing so many pets find wonderful new homes is what makes it all worthwhile for us.”

The society’s Facebook page was inundated with more than 200 positive comments for those animals who were adopted out to forever families.