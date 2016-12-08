A Dog Who Spent 5 Christmas Holidays In A Texas Shelter Has Found Her Forever Family

A dog used and abused by a backyard dog breeder has found her forever home after spending five Christmas holidays in a Texas animal shelter.

Tallulah, according to post on the Forgotten Pet Advocates of Houston, Texas, Facebook page, was rescued by a woman who saw her being chased by a man with a baseball bat who was screaming at the dog to get off his property. When the woman confronted the man and asked him why he wanted her gone, he told her “because she couldn’t have any more babies for him to sell.” So the woman took the dog away from the man with the intention of fostering her until a family would adopt her. Forgotten Pet Advocates heard of her plight and took Tallulah in. That was more than five years ago.

On December 8, 2016, things changed for the senior dog. ABC Channel 13 News Journalist Deborah Wrigley came to the shelter and did a short video piece on Tallulah. That news story garnered nearly 5,000 views on her Facebook page.

After the clip aired, people started to send in applications to adopt the Pit Bull mix, the shelter said.

“Her new Daddy saw her and he knew she was the one for him! He filled out an application right away, as so many did that were touched by her story,” Forgotten Pet Advocates wrote on its Facebook page. “When reading through all the inquires, we thought he would be a great match for her.”

“She showed him so much affection. He even got a kiss. She will be his whole world and he is hers.”

Merry Christmas Tallulah. A king has come and taken you in.