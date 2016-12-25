find a DOG
8 Reasons Akitas Make The Best Guard Dogs

No other canine will look after their family quite like the loving and watchful Akita.

Written by
You can’t get too close to the house without the watchful Akita taking notice. Via akita_goemon/Instagram
Katrina Rossos

You don’t need a security system when you have an Akita. This fiercely loyal canine is brave, sharp and attentive. The Akita was bred to be a guard dog, and their skepticism of other people and dogs stem from their deep devotion to their humans.

There’s perhaps no better example of an Akita’s unwavering devotion to their owner than that of Hachiko, a Japanese Akita. Dubbed the “most loyal dog in the world,” Hachiko would greet his owner at the train station every day after work. Then one day, his owner did not show up; he had died suddenly of a brain hemorrhage. For nearly a decade, Hachiko continued to wait at the train station for his owner’s return. Unfortunately, that day never came, but Hachiko’s loyalty has become immortalized in stories, films and even a statue erected in his honor.

So, when it comes to love and protection — nothing beats Akita. Here are eight ways in which Akitas are better protectors than your Slomin’s Shield.

1. They investigate every little sound.

Via tatsuya.0925/Instagram

“I heard you up there! Don’t even think about coming down, squirrel.”

2. They check every nook and cranny for intruders.

Via Autumn Wolf/Flickr

“Alright, folks. It doesn’t look like there are any creatures or unwelcome guests under this structure. It is now safe to go inside the residence.”

3. Want to come down the driveway? You have to answer some questions about your visit first.

Via arrowtheakita/Instagram

“And what is the purpose of your visit? I am not interested in you treats, Sir, just your answer.”

4. They keep a keen eye on all of the kids.

Via Heaton Johnson/Flickr

“Where do you guys think you’re going?”

5. They protect your private info by making sure no one’s hacking into your computer.

Via chrispgram/Instagram

“You should really clear your cookies more often.”

6. If something smells awry… they already know about it.

Via Canine Adoption Rescue League/Petcha

“Hmm, that’s not my scent! What mongrel came upon my property!”

7. You have to know the secret password to get past an Akita.

Via whoistaiko/Instagram

“You shall not pass!”

8. One thing is for sure, you never have to worry about your safety when this pup’s around — they always have your back!

Via Kristyn Trlicovà/Facebook

“Don’t worry, buddy. When you have me around, you’ve got nothing to worry about!”

Comments

  • I am a senior. Soon I will be living in a house totally alone. Is the Akita a good watch dog for me?

    Marie Taylor December 25, 2016 7:40 pm Reply

