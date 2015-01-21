13 Cats Close To Getting Coal In Their Stockings This Christmas

The holidays are here and so is the giving season! Which means it could be the getting season if you have been a vision of sugar plums lately. It’s a time of year when people are on their best behavior.

Cats… not so much.

We’ve found (at least) 13 cats who are in serious jeopardy of getting coal in their stockings, based on some behavior upon which Santa might not favorably look. Fair warning, cats.

1. This Cat Caught With A Hand In The Cookie Jar.

Or, rather, birdhouse. Which seems way worse.

2. This Cat Who Brought You Garbage Day Early.

“I threw it on the ground.”

3. This Cat, Ignoring Your Urgent Requests Not To F. S. Up.

“Oh, did you say something?”

4. Also, This Cat, Who Equally Hates Your Stuff.

They should meet each other.

5. The Team Who Took Down Your Holiday Dinner.

So that’s the reason why there’s hair in the mashed potatoes this year

6. Mission Destructo Over Here.

This could go very wrong for the little astronaut, and your entire tree.

7. The Kitten Glaring At Your Holiday Cheer.

You better not pout. Or bore holes into our hearts with the evil eye.

8. This Heartless Sibling.

RIP, fishy brethren.

9. This Pizza Thief.

Pizza cat doesn’t share pizza.

10. And All Those Cats Trying To Take Out Kids.



We saw it too, kid.

11. One Way Or Another.



There was power behind that launch.

12. You Know Who You Are.



This was a planned attack for sure.

13. But It’s Gotta End.



Won’t somebody please think about the children.