11 Last-Minute DIY Cat Gifts

It’s that time of year — time for you to worry that you don’t have enough presents for everyone on your list. Fear not, however, when planning for your cat’s gift. We have 11 easy do-it-yourself projects that can make the felines on your list feel fine.

1. Cat Self-Brusher

This self-brusher/scratcher attaches anywhere and would be great in a small space. Also great for anyone who’s getting too many chin-scratch requests to fill.

2. Cat Bow Tie

Why not get kitty holiday dinner-ready with your gift? This bow tie can be made with no sewing at all for extra simplicity and speed.

3. Cat Tent

You can go from T-shirt to tent in about 15 minutes with these steps. Let your cat have a way to get away from any holiday hubub and you will have an appreciative gift-recipient.

4. Cat Tipi

Similar to the cat tent, this hidey-home takes a different but equally simple approach to cat housing. Experiment with different fabrics and flooring to find the ones that fit you and your cat best.

5. Cat Scratcher

You have to step up your tools for this one but only by a little bit. This one requires a staple gun and some sisal rope. After all the tooling around, though, you get a cat scratcher. Win!

6. Cat Kicker

If you have a toy kicker around the house, it might have the kick kicked out of it. Here’s a way to replenish it, and have a recipe for more down the road.

7. Cat Puzzle Feeder

Another project that might need a stepped-up tool, this one could repay your hard work in cat-entertainment time. Give it a shot and let us know how long it keeps your cat occupied.

8. Basic Cat Bed

This no-sew bed lets you coordinate your pet’s accessories with your household decor. An easy project that takes less than an hour to make, you might be able to gift your cat’s friends with this comfy pillow, too.

9. Swinging Cat Bed

Let cats imagine they are ocelots sleeping in trees with this swinging cat bed. But beware the cats who pounce upon unsuspecting owners from this peak.

10. Felted Cat Cave

OK, maybe not “last-minute” but if you have an afternoon to dedicate to a cat (or cat person) who deserves an extra-special crafty gift, this could be the one for you. The final product gives cats the den life they so crave.

11. Unappreciated Cat Hat

Here’s an advanced project that honestly might not be worth the effort. This hat is super cute but the kitties in this video clearly don’t appreciate it. Take a look at the process and outcome, however, and decide for yourself. You could always make a person-sized version. Take that, cat.