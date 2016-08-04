10 Of The Most Unlikely Animal Friendships Of 2016

It was a tough year for many of us but the one area where friendship prevailed was the animal kingdom. We’ve seen several partnerships evolve over 2016 and hope to see more in the future. Maybe the below 10 will inspire others.

1. Dog & Baby Bird

When Rusty’s owners took him on a walk one day they came across a baby bird. Rather than attack it, as many dogs would, Rusty turned a nurturing eye to the little guy and the two stayed tight friends.

2. Guinea Pig & Dog

Rex the Boxer lost his buddy and felt it badly. That’s when his owner had the creative idea of crossing species lines to get him a new BFF: Smores the Guinea Pig. The pair have never looked back and gone through the year side by side.

3. Dog & Guinea Pig, Part 2

Like peas in a pod, Nikita the guinea pig and Hank the Chihuahua stay close and connected, despite being different species entirely.

4. Cat & Bear

A bear at a Berlin zoo was a lonely guy until a very brave cat waltzed into his enclosure. The two clearly needed contact and made friends with each other. Now the cat and bear are on display and onlookers are delighted.

5. Cat & Dog

In one dog’s darkest days, the unexpected arrival of a new friend made life a little bit brighter. Watch these two together and try not to smile.

6. Dog & Cat

A family didn’t consider themselves “cat people.” But when they met Alvin they changed their tune. And by the time they adopted a dog the whole family was won over and the dog and cat became best friends.

7. Calf & Dog

Bernie the calf and Sri Ram the puppy were new at Juliana’s Animal Sanctuary in Colombia. So they stuck together and became fast friends, never parting, always playing.

8. Raccoon & Cat

One cat wasn’t a fan of other cats. But did take to a raccoon who was being nursed back to health the cat and racoon became tight friends.

9. Rat & Cat



Pumpkin comforts all kinds of animals at the Oakridge Animal Shelter in Tennessee. But a rat? Yes, even a rat. His friendship with a Dumbo rat named Batman was so impressive — the two groom each other and curl up together — attracted the attention of National Geographic Channel.

10. Dog & Whole Town



Residents in Longville, Minnesota, all have one unusual animal friendship: Bruno, an American Indian Dog. He walks into down every day to greet the locals, who love him so much they dedicated a statue to him.